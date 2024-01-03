Close Shave as Pickup Truck Crashes into Massachusetts Auto Business

On a late Wednesday morning in Maynard, Massachusetts, the tranquil routine of Christmas Motors was abruptly shattered as a Ford F-150 pickup truck plowed through the business establishment’s front façade. The vehicle was being maneuvered by an employee preparing it for inspection services when a miscalculation led to a forceful acceleration and the ensuing crash.

Close Shave for Owner and Secretary

Owner Dave Christmas recounted the harrowing incident, noting the truck came perilously close to striking his secretary. The impact zone is a spot that Christmas and his pet Golden Retriever usually occupy, and the calamity could have escalated to fatal proportions had he been in his customary position. The absence of Christmas and his dog from the crash site at the time is a piece of serendipity that possibly averted a tragic outcome.

Employee Escapes Serious Injury

Post-crash, the employee at the wheel was rushed to the hospital for a check-up. Miraculously, he was expected to make a full recovery, escaping serious injuries from the terrifying accident. The incident underscores the potential danger and unpredictability inherent in seemingly routine tasks.

Owner Rushes to Crash Site

Christmas was not on the premises when the crash occurred, but a frantic call from his secretary prompted him to rush to the scene. The sight of the destruction must have been a chilling reminder of what could have been. While the damage to the property is significant, it is the narrow escape from potential human loss that will likely resonate with Christmas and his team.