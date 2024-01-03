en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Close Shave as Pickup Truck Crashes into Massachusetts Auto Business

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:34 pm EST
Close Shave as Pickup Truck Crashes into Massachusetts Auto Business

On a late Wednesday morning in Maynard, Massachusetts, the tranquil routine of Christmas Motors was abruptly shattered as a Ford F-150 pickup truck plowed through the business establishment’s front façade. The vehicle was being maneuvered by an employee preparing it for inspection services when a miscalculation led to a forceful acceleration and the ensuing crash.

Close Shave for Owner and Secretary

Owner Dave Christmas recounted the harrowing incident, noting the truck came perilously close to striking his secretary. The impact zone is a spot that Christmas and his pet Golden Retriever usually occupy, and the calamity could have escalated to fatal proportions had he been in his customary position. The absence of Christmas and his dog from the crash site at the time is a piece of serendipity that possibly averted a tragic outcome.

Employee Escapes Serious Injury

Post-crash, the employee at the wheel was rushed to the hospital for a check-up. Miraculously, he was expected to make a full recovery, escaping serious injuries from the terrifying accident. The incident underscores the potential danger and unpredictability inherent in seemingly routine tasks.

Owner Rushes to Crash Site

Christmas was not on the premises when the crash occurred, but a frantic call from his secretary prompted him to rush to the scene. The sight of the destruction must have been a chilling reminder of what could have been. While the damage to the property is significant, it is the narrow escape from potential human loss that will likely resonate with Christmas and his team.

0
Accidents Automotive United States
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Central Texas Weekly Weather Forecast: A Mix of Sun, Clouds and Possible Showers
A comprehensive weekly weather forecast paints a picture of changeable conditions for the upcoming week, starting from Thursday, January 4th, through to Wednesday, January 10th. The forecast, provided by AccuWeather, outlines a fluctuating span of weather events that will bring a mix of sunny, cloudy, and possibly damp days. An Array of Weather Conditions On
Central Texas Weekly Weather Forecast: A Mix of Sun, Clouds and Possible Showers
Fresno Resident Joseph Gonzalez Dies in Head-On Collision: Investigation Underway
14 mins ago
Fresno Resident Joseph Gonzalez Dies in Head-On Collision: Investigation Underway
Hit-and-Run Incident on U.S. Highway 12 Leaves Elma Woman Injured
15 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Incident on U.S. Highway 12 Leaves Elma Woman Injured
Man Severely Injured in Amtrak Train Accident in Ypsilanti; Unrelated Train Crash in South Australia Claims Two Lives
6 mins ago
Man Severely Injured in Amtrak Train Accident in Ypsilanti; Unrelated Train Crash in South Australia Claims Two Lives
Storm Henk's Fury: A Family's Terrifying Ordeal on the London Eye
9 mins ago
Storm Henk's Fury: A Family's Terrifying Ordeal on the London Eye
Seasoned Hiker Survives Harrowing Fall in Adirondack Mountains
11 mins ago
Seasoned Hiker Survives Harrowing Fall in Adirondack Mountains
Latest Headlines
World News
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
16 seconds
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
16 seconds
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
1 min
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
2 mins
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
3 mins
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
3 mins
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
3 mins
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
3 mins
Dickey's Barbecue Pit Serves Game-Night Feasts with Ribs & Wings Big Yellow Box
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
32 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app