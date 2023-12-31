en English
Accidents

Climber Rescued from Blizzard Conditions in the Cairngorms

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:46 pm EST
Climber Rescued from Blizzard Conditions in the Cairngorms

In a daring rescue operation, a climber was saved from the perilous conditions of the Cairngorm mountain range in Scotland. Separated from their group amidst a blizzard in the boulder field of Coire an t-Sneachda, the individual was found extremely cold and succumbing to exhaustion. The weather on that fateful Friday saw temperatures stooping to around -3C, exacerbating the already treacherous conditions.

Unyielding Spirit of the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team

When the climber’s situation was reported, the Cairngorm Mountain Rescue Team (CMRT) sprung into action. Despite the climber’s inability to walk, the team, equipped with blizzard blankets and heat pads, managed to warm the person and secure them onto a stretcher. The rescue operation concluded with everyone safely back at base by 10:30 pm, after a grueling transfer to an off-road vehicle waiting in Coire Cas.

Cairngorms: A Blend of Beauty and Danger

Located in the eastern Highlands of Scotland, the Cairngorms is notable for its dual nature. While it is a popular destination for rock and ice climbers, it is also infamous for its hazardous conditions. The region has registered several fatalities in the past, including five deaths in 2007 due to falls or exposure.

CMRT: Heroes Fueled by Public Generosity

The CMRT is a team comprising 40 volunteers who rely on public donations to operate. Annually, they respond to around 45 call-outs, showcasing their unwavering commitment to saving lives, even in the most adverse conditions. This incident is yet another testament to their dedication, as they braved the harsh weather to ensure the stricken climber was brought back safely.

Accidents
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

