Cleveland Sinkhole: A Close Call and a City's Swift Response

In an unexpected turn of events, a sinkhole abruptly emerged on Cleveland's west side, creating a perilous situation as it nearly engulfed an unsuspecting motorist's car. The sudden occurrence transpired at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the crossroads of West 128th Street and Belden Avenue, a residential area typically teeming with everyday life.

Emergency Response and Immediate Action

Upon the alarming manifestation of the sinkhole, emergency crews were promptly on the scene. The intersection was immediately closed off, with the area secured using yellow caution tape to warn off any inadvertent approach by local residents or passersby. The Cleveland Water Department was also present, their expertise essential in addressing the root cause of the event - a six-inch water main break.

The Driver's Narrow Escape

In the midst of the startling event, the driver of the car caught over the sinkhole proved the presence of mind and was able to exit the vehicle without any harm. By 4:30 p.m., a tow truck had successfully removed the vehicle from the precarious location, averting further potential damage or danger.

Estimated Damage and Road Closure

The sinkhole, estimated to be about 5 feet deep and 12 feet long, has necessitated the closure of the intersection. The intersection, a vital thoroughfare for the local residents, will remain off-limits until the essential repairs are made. The Cleveland Water Department, having already tackled the water main break, is working tirelessly to restore the everyday rhythm of the neighborhood.