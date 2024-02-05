Cleckheaton Collision: Friends Injured, Culprits Flee Scene

On a chilly Thursday evening, at precisely 8:23 pm, the calm of Cleckheaton was shattered by the violent crunch of metal as three vehicles collided. The occupants of a silver VW Golf, a blue Peugeot 108, and a blue Hyundai Getz found their lives veering off course in the blink of an eye. Pinned at the heart of this catastrophe were three friends: Ben Barker, his partner Olivia Haggerston, and another unnamed companion.

The Collision

The crash scene was a tableau of twisted metal and shattered glass. Barker's blue Peugeot 108 and Haggerston's Hyundai Getz bore the brunt of the collision with the silver VW Golf on Spen Bank. The impact was so severe that Olivia's car was left significantly wrecked. Amidst this chaos, the occupants of the silver VW Golf made a swift, callous departure from the accident scene, leaving behind a trail of questions and a community in shock.

The Aftermath

Despite the harrowing ordeal, Barker, Haggerston, and their friend escaped with non-life-threatening injuries. Their bodies bore the brunt of the impact, with cuts and bruises standing testament to their survival. They were promptly taken to the hospital, where they received necessary medical attention.

A Cry for Community Assistance

In the wake of the accident, Barker turned to social media, launching an appeal for information about the elusive silver VW Golf and its occupants. His plea was not just for his cause, but an attempt to prevent similar incidents from shattering the lives of others. Barker has been liaising with the West Yorkshire Police, who have validated the details of the accident. However, no arrests have been made thus far, and enquiries are ongoing.

The law enforcement agency has echoed Barker’s appeal and urged witnesses or anyone with relevant information to reach out through their LiveChat platform or by referencing the provided crime reference number during a call.