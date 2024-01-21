Clash Between Locals and Law Enforcement During Eviction Drive in Dhaka Leads to Police Injuries

In a tense confrontation with locals during an eviction mandate in Dhaka's Khilgaon Railgate area, law enforcement personnel suffered injuries amidst the chaos. The operation, supervised by the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), took an unexpected turn with the residents resisting the eviction and resorting to acts of violence.

Unexpected Resistance

On Sunday, at roughly 2:00 pm, the DSCC initiated the eviction process at the Khilgaon Kitchen Market. In response to the operation, the residents started hurling bricks and stones at the police personnel aiding the DSCC. The sudden aggression from the community resulted in injuries to two police personnel, including Inspector Mahidul Islam.

Consequences of the Clash

Amidst the upheaval, Constable Mehedi Hasan sustained a leg injury due to an accidental discharge from a shotgun, held by one of his colleagues. He is currently under medical care at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Inspector Mahidul Islam, stationed at Shahjahanpur police station, suffered a head injury following a brick impact. He is receiving treatment at the Rajarbagh police hospital.

Aftermath and Current Situation

Officer-in-Charge of Shahjahanpur police station, Sujit Kumar, reported that the situation has since been brought under control. The eviction operation is continuing as planned. The clash represents a stark instance of the resistance that law enforcement often faces while executing eviction drives and the unforeseen hazards associated with it.