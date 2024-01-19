Claire Mercer Accuses Government of Stalling Hard Shoulders Reintroduction

In a tireless quest for road safety, Claire Mercer, who lost her husband Jason Mercer in a tragic motorway accident, accuses the government of delaying the reintroduction of hard shoulders on motorways. She argues that this procrastination is compromising public safety and claims that the government and National Highways are using stalling tactics, which have extended to over eight weeks to respond to letters from her legal team.

Origins of the 'Smart Motorways Kill'

Jason Mercer and Alexandru Murgeanu were killed on a stretch of the M1 without a hard shoulder in 2019. They had stopped to exchange insurance details after a minor collision and were hit by a lorry. As a result, the lorry driver was convicted of causing death by driving without due care and attention. This incident prompted Claire to form 'Smart Motorways Kill,' an advocacy group that demands the conversion of all lanes running (ALR) motorways into controlled motorways with hard shoulders.

Government Response and Public Support

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to halt future smart motorway projects due to safety concerns hasn't satisfied Claire and her supporters. They criticize the government and National Highways for their slow response to their campaign's demands. The legal team at Irwin Mitchell, representing Claire, has presented compelling evidence and calls for immediate policy changes to prioritize road user safety by reinstating hard shoulders on ALR motorways. The group's efforts have received significant public support.

Claire's determination to fight for road safety is unwavering. She is even considering legal action to ensure the reintroduction of hard shoulders on motorways. Her campaign sheds light on the urgent need for road infrastructure improvements and the importance of prioritizing public safety over cost-cutting measures. Despite resistance, the 'Smart Motorways Kill' campaign continues with the conviction that their efforts will lead to safer roads for all.