City of Providence Agrees to $11 Million Settlement in Jhamal Gonsalves Case

In a move that marks the climax of a contentious incident that sparked widespread protests, the city of Providence has agreed to a settlement of $11 million with the family of Jhamal Gonsalves, a former motor-cross rider turned boat painter, who was left incapacitated after a moped crash involving a police cruiser in 2020.

Unfortunate Chain of Events

On a fateful day in October 2020, Gonsalves, then 27, took part in a ‘ride-out’ event with off-road bikers and ATV riders. As he veered off into a side street, riding his scooter, a collision ensued with a sidewalk and a wall. A pursuing police officer, Kyle Endres, collided with a stop sign that subsequently fell onto Gonsalves’ helmet.

The incident resulted in severe physical and neurological injuries for Gonsalves, including a traumatic brain injury, seizure disorder, and memory problems. He has been left unable to communicate and is not expected to walk again.

Legal Consequences and Outcomes

The incident triggered a wave of protests against the Providence police, and an investigation was launched by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. However, the probe found no criminal wrongdoing by Officer Endres. Gonsalves’ family took legal action, filing a federal lawsuit against the city, citing negligence.

The lawsuit was set to go to trial, but a settlement was reached before that could happen. The settlement, supervised by U.S. District Judge William Smith of Rhode Island, stipulates the city to pay the Gonsalves family in two installments totaling $11 million, with the first payment due by mid-February and the second by late July 2025. It should be noted that the settlement does not include any admission of liability or fault on the city’s part.

Hope Amidst Despair

Despite the settlement, Gonsalves’ father has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of accountability on the part of the defendants. The funds from the settlement will be placed into a trust fund for Gonsalves’ long-term care.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley, on the other hand, expressed hope that the settlement would provide some relief to Gonsalves and his family, signaling an end to a chapter of a story that has left an indelible mark on the community.