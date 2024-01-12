en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

City of Providence Agrees to $11 Million Settlement in Jhamal Gonsalves Case

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:03 pm EST
City of Providence Agrees to $11 Million Settlement in Jhamal Gonsalves Case

In a move that marks the climax of a contentious incident that sparked widespread protests, the city of Providence has agreed to a settlement of $11 million with the family of Jhamal Gonsalves, a former motor-cross rider turned boat painter, who was left incapacitated after a moped crash involving a police cruiser in 2020.

Unfortunate Chain of Events

On a fateful day in October 2020, Gonsalves, then 27, took part in a ‘ride-out’ event with off-road bikers and ATV riders. As he veered off into a side street, riding his scooter, a collision ensued with a sidewalk and a wall. A pursuing police officer, Kyle Endres, collided with a stop sign that subsequently fell onto Gonsalves’ helmet.

The incident resulted in severe physical and neurological injuries for Gonsalves, including a traumatic brain injury, seizure disorder, and memory problems. He has been left unable to communicate and is not expected to walk again.

Legal Consequences and Outcomes

The incident triggered a wave of protests against the Providence police, and an investigation was launched by Attorney General Peter F. Neronha. However, the probe found no criminal wrongdoing by Officer Endres. Gonsalves’ family took legal action, filing a federal lawsuit against the city, citing negligence.

The lawsuit was set to go to trial, but a settlement was reached before that could happen. The settlement, supervised by U.S. District Judge William Smith of Rhode Island, stipulates the city to pay the Gonsalves family in two installments totaling $11 million, with the first payment due by mid-February and the second by late July 2025. It should be noted that the settlement does not include any admission of liability or fault on the city’s part.

Hope Amidst Despair

Despite the settlement, Gonsalves’ father has expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of accountability on the part of the defendants. The funds from the settlement will be placed into a trust fund for Gonsalves’ long-term care.

Mayor Brett P. Smiley, on the other hand, expressed hope that the settlement would provide some relief to Gonsalves and his family, signaling an end to a chapter of a story that has left an indelible mark on the community.

0
Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
6 mins ago
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
In the summer of 2022, a picturesque afternoon in Portland’s Irving Park took a horrifying turn. A local caretaker and a young boy, leisurely lying on a hammock tied to a light pole, were besieged by the pole’s unexpected collapse. The incident led to severe injuries for the boy and the caretaker, who is now
Portland Caretaker Sues City and Hammock Company for $950,000 Following Light Pole Collapse
Vermont State Trooper's Heroic Ice Rescue Saves Young Girl's Life
14 mins ago
Vermont State Trooper's Heroic Ice Rescue Saves Young Girl's Life
Charlo Man Succumbs to Injuries in Fatal Motor Crash near Polson
27 mins ago
Charlo Man Succumbs to Injuries in Fatal Motor Crash near Polson
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
6 mins ago
Highlife Musician Kaakyire Kwame Appiah Survives Severe Car Accident
Colorado Man Vanishes After Highway Accident: Multi-County Search Underway
10 mins ago
Colorado Man Vanishes After Highway Accident: Multi-County Search Underway
A Grim Discovery in St. Petersburg: Overdose Death Reveals Harrowing Reality of Drug Abuse
11 mins ago
A Grim Discovery in St. Petersburg: Overdose Death Reveals Harrowing Reality of Drug Abuse
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
29 seconds
Trump-linked Businesses Received $7.8M from Foreign Governments: A Potential Constitutional Breach
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
1 min
NFL Star's Resilience Amid Injury and Uncertainty
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
1 min
TS Galaxy Embarks on Pre-Season European Tour
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
2 mins
Posolo Tuilagi Awaits French Passport to Qualify for French Rugby Team Selection
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
2 mins
Manel Kape's Weight Miss Leads to UFC Vegas 84 Bout Cancellation
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
6 mins
Iowa Man Runs in Tribute to Perry School Shooting Victims
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
7 mins
Buffalo Bridge Player Shines at Cleveland Tournament; Annual Meeting at Buffalo Bridge Center Approaches
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
8 mins
Colorado Buffaloes Secure Defensive Transfer Nikhil Webb-Walker
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
8 mins
January 6 Capitol Riot: Diverse Opinions Spotlight Truth and Accountability
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
5 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
5 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
8 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app