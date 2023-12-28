en English
Accidents

Christmas Day Tragedy: Young Boy Drowns in Resort Pool

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:10 am EST
On the joyful occasion of Christmas Day, an unexpected tragedy struck Barangay Su-ay, Himamaylan City, in Negros Occidental. A seven-year-old boy, whose identity remains undisclosed by the police, fell victim to a fatal drowning incident at a resort. The young boy, a resident of Kabankalan City, was visiting the resort with his family, intending to partake in the holiday festivities.

Unseen Tragedy Amidst Festive Celebrations

Unfortunately, amidst the holiday cheer and bustling celebrations, the young boy managed to slip away unnoticed into the adult swimming pool. His absence was only realized when his mother began a frantic search for him. The sight of his red clothes floating atop the pool water prompted immediate alarm, a chilling reminder of the dangers lurking even in places of joy and celebration.

Immediate Rescue Efforts Fail to Save the Boy

Upon discovery, the boy was urgently pulled out from the pool and was rushed to a nearby hospital. Despite the immediate rescue efforts and medical assistance, the boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, casting a somber shadow over the holiday season.

A Heartbreaking Reminder of Water Safety

This incident serves as a heartbreaking reminder of the importance of water safety, especially for young children. It is not an isolated event. On the same Christmas Day, a two-year-old girl tragically drowned in a backyard swimming pool at Whian Whian, 25km north of Lismore. Such fatal incidents are alarmingly common, with the Royal Life Saving Society of Australia reporting 16 similar drownings involving children aged between zero to four years in 2022-23 alone. These tragedies underline the urgent need for active adult supervision, water awareness, and knowledge of CPR and First Aid, to prevent such devastating losses.

Accidents Philippines
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

