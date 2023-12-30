en English
Accidents

Christmas Day Tragedy: Msimango Family Loses Seven to Ladysmith Floods

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:29 am EST
Christmas Day Tragedy: Msimango Family Loses Seven to Ladysmith Floods

In the quiet town of Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, the festive cheer was brutally disrupted by nature’s fury. Seven members of the beloved Msimango family were tragically swept away by ruthless floods, a catastrophic event that has left the community in shock and sorrow. The ill-fated family members were on their way to Roosboom, their journey abruptly halted by the floods that have since submerged much of the province.

Christmas Tragedy

The torrential rains, which began on Christmas Eve and battered the region through Christmas Day, set the stage for this devastating incident. What was supposed to be a time of joy and celebration quickly turned into a dreadful nightmare for the Msimango family and the rest of Ladysmith.

A Community in Mourning

The spokesperson for the Msimango family remembered the victims as generous and kind-hearted souls. They were, he said, good people who had a reputation for lending a helping hand to those in need. Their untimely departure has undeniably left a void in the hearts of their loved ones and their community.

Accidents South Africa Weather
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

