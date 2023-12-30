en English
Accidents

Christmas Day Floods Escalate to 21 Fatalities in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 30, 2023 at 5:40 pm EST
In the wake of the Christmas Day floods in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, the death toll has tragically risen to 21 confirmed fatalities as of December 29, 2023. The devastating natural disaster has prompted a massive search effort for those still unaccounted for, with police and rescue teams working tirelessly to locate missing individuals. The latest figures were reported by Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a police spokesperson, underlining the severity of the situation.

Tragic Loss and Resilient Response

The floods claimed the lives of Vincent Msimango, his wife, their two children, and other family members, leaving a deep void in the community. Despite the overwhelming grief, the community and authorities have rallied together, demonstrating courage, endurance, and unity. The family spokesperson, Zipho Khubeka, acknowledged the community’s support and expressed gratitude to the volunteers and law enforcement agencies involved in the search and rescue operations.

The Ongoing Aftermath

The heavy rains caused the Bellspruit river to surge beyond its banks, leading to massive destruction. Several vehicles were washed away, and numerous homes were severely damaged. Over 60 search and rescue personnel are partaking in the ongoing recovery operation, with four individuals still reported as missing. The KwaZulu Natal MEC for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs has extended condolences to the grieving families.

Bracing for More Rain

As the community grapples with the tragedy, the South African Weather Service warns of continued rainfall in many parts of KwaZulu-Natal, potentially leading to further flooding. Authorities urge residents to exercise extreme caution, particularly when travelling. The disaster management teams are working in conjunction with the police to continue the search for the missing individuals, even as they brace for the potential challenges posed by the forecasted weather.

In the midst of this tragic event, News24 calls for public engagement with stories of courage, resilience, and community triumph, as well as a pursuit of truth in South Africa. They also highlight their bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Dalene Fourie, which caters to wine enthusiasts, and encourage interaction with their journalists. News24 uses cookies for functionality, analytics, and advertising purposes, and outlines user consent and privacy information on their site.

Accidents Society South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

