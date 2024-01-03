Child’s Play with Lighter Sparks Devastating Fire in La Grange, Leaves Nine Homeless

A devastating fire, triggered by a child playing with a lighter, razed a house to the ground in La Grange, West Bank Demerara, according to the Guyana Fire Service (GFS). The fire took hold of a two-story structure on Unity Street, leaving nine inhabitants, including Nigel Douglas and Keon Gonsalves, without a roof over their heads.

Fire Service’s Swift Response

The GFS promptly responded to the emergency call within ten minutes, arriving at the scene with a full tank supply and crew. However, the house, nestled behind other buildings and a narrow alleyway, posed a challenge to the firefighters. The typical routes of access were obstructed, making it difficult for the fire service to reach the house directly.

The Struggle Against the Flames

In the face of these challenges, the firefighters established a water relay system. They utilized a light pump and an open water source to battle the relentless flames. Despite their best efforts, the house was lost to the inferno, and the fire left nothing in its wake but charred remains.

Dispelling Misinformation

The GFS addressed false claims circulating about their alleged inability to provide water at the scene. They emphasized the importance of accurate information dissemination, stressing how misinformation can undermine their efforts. The GFS clarified they arrived with a full tank supply and deployed a continuous water relay system to combat the fire.

GFS’s Emphasis on Fire Safety

The GFS imparted the significance of fire safety and the need for vigilant supervision of children with access to fire-starting devices. They advised the public to install fire alarms, smoke detectors, and extinguishers as preventive measures. The GFS is reachable via the toll-free number, 912, and urges citizens to report fires immediately. The incident underscores the importance of fire safety and the need for vigilance in the face of potential fire hazards.