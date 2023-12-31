Child’s Electrocution Death Exposes Negligence in Bengaluru Apartment Complex

In an unfortunate incident that has shaken the inhabitants of a Bengaluru apartment complex, a nine-year-old girl, Manya Damerla, tragically lost her life under circumstances suggestive of electrocution. The police have stepped in to conduct a thorough investigation, with post-mortem and technical reports pending to confirm the true cause—whether the child drowned, or met her untimely end due to an electric shock.

A Pattern of Negligence?

Manya’s tragic demise isn’t an isolated event but a culmination of an ongoing electrical safety issue. Residents of the apartment complex have reported experiencing electric shocks since May, creating a disturbing pattern that has been largely ignored by the property management. Despite numerous complaints and tickets submitted to address the perilous electrical cables, the residents’ pleas fell on deaf ears.

Fury and Fear Among Residents

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and fear among the residents, who now demand strict action against those responsible for such gross negligence. The area near the swimming pool, which is now the focal point of the investigation, has been sealed off. The residents’ growing frustration and fear are palpable, as they grapple with the tragic loss of a young life and the stark reality of the danger that continues to lurk within their homes.

Call for Immediate Action

Amidst the grief and anger, the residents have renewed their calls for immediate action to rectify the hazardous electrical situation in the complex. The local MLA, Manjula Aravind Limbavali, has also stepped in, instructing BESCOM officials to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. As the residents rally for justice for Manya, their fight highlights the urgency of the situation, offering a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of overlooking electrical safety.

