Accidents

Child’s Electrocution Death Exposes Negligence in Bengaluru Apartment Complex

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:18 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 5:33 am EST
Child’s Electrocution Death Exposes Negligence in Bengaluru Apartment Complex

In an unfortunate incident that has shaken the inhabitants of a Bengaluru apartment complex, a nine-year-old girl, Manya Damerla, tragically lost her life under circumstances suggestive of electrocution. The police have stepped in to conduct a thorough investigation, with post-mortem and technical reports pending to confirm the true cause—whether the child drowned, or met her untimely end due to an electric shock.

A Pattern of Negligence?

Manya’s tragic demise isn’t an isolated event but a culmination of an ongoing electrical safety issue. Residents of the apartment complex have reported experiencing electric shocks since May, creating a disturbing pattern that has been largely ignored by the property management. Despite numerous complaints and tickets submitted to address the perilous electrical cables, the residents’ pleas fell on deaf ears.

(Read Also: How Artificial Intelligence is Shaping the Future of India's Economy)

Fury and Fear Among Residents

The tragic incident has sparked outrage and fear among the residents, who now demand strict action against those responsible for such gross negligence. The area near the swimming pool, which is now the focal point of the investigation, has been sealed off. The residents’ growing frustration and fear are palpable, as they grapple with the tragic loss of a young life and the stark reality of the danger that continues to lurk within their homes.

(Read Also: India's AI Revolution: Driving Growth and Innovation)

Call for Immediate Action

Amidst the grief and anger, the residents have renewed their calls for immediate action to rectify the hazardous electrical situation in the complex. The local MLA, Manjula Aravind Limbavali, has also stepped in, instructing BESCOM officials to take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. As the residents rally for justice for Manya, their fight highlights the urgency of the situation, offering a stark reminder of the tragic consequences of overlooking electrical safety.

Accidents Safety
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

