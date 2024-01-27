Children Kidnapped in Car Theft Found Safe; Search for Stolen Vehicle Ongoing

In a harrowing incident that unfolded on Saturday afternoon in Jennings, St. Louis County, a vehicle theft transpired, inadvertently leading to the kidnapping of two children. The occurrence took place around 3:30 p.m. in the 7100 block of Idlewild Avenue, jolting the otherwise quiet neighborhood into a state of distress.

Children Found Safe

The victims of this unintentional abduction were a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, who were in the vehicle when it was stolen. In the tense moments that followed the theft, the boy was located in Jennings, much to the relief of the authorities and the local community. Later in the evening, the girl was found unharmed in St. Louis City, bringing an end to the traumatic ordeal for the children.

The Search Continues

Despite the safe recovery of the two children, the stolen vehicle—a dark-colored Mitsubishi Outlander—remains at large. The vehicle was reportedly left running when it was stolen, providing the thief an easy escape. The St. Louis County Police Department, now engaged in an exhaustive search for the stolen vehicle, urges anyone with relevant information to come forward.

Community’s Plea for Vigilance

This incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of vigilance and the potential consequences of leaving vehicles unattended. As the police continue their search, the community hopes for a swift resolution and for measures to prevent such incidents in the future.