Child Struck by Car While Boarding School Bus in Georgia

An 8-year-old child in Henry County, Georgia, was struck by a car in an incident that has sent ripples of shock and concern through the community. The child was attempting to board a school bus on Jackson Lake Road when they were hit by a Ford Fusion. Despite the school bus being stationary with its red flashing lights engaged and stop sign displayed, the child was struck as they crossed the road from their driveway.

Details of the Incident

The driver of the Ford Fusion, a 25-year-old woman, failed to heed the stopped bus and struck the child. The incident has been reported to the Georgia State Patrol, which is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event. At the time of the incident, the school bus had its safety measures engaged, including flashing red lights and a displayed stop sign, indicating children were either entering or exiting the bus.

Emergency Response and Current Status

Emergency responders were swift to arrive at the scene, performing life-saving procedures on the child. The child was subsequently airlifted to Egleston Children's Hospital in Atlanta, where they are currently in critical condition. The medical team at the hospital is making every effort to stabilize the child's condition.

Investigation and Legal Proceedings

As the incident investigation by the Georgia State Patrol continues, it remains unclear whether the driver of the Ford Fusion has been arrested or if charges have been filed. The incident underscores the importance of driver vigilance around school buses and the potential consequences of not observing safety rules. The results of the investigation are eagerly awaited by the community, as they will determine the course of legal actions following this tragic event.