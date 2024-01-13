en English
Accidents

Chicago Snowstorm Causes Collapse of Country Club Golf Dome

By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:52 pm EST
Chicago Snowstorm Causes Collapse of Country Club Golf Dome

On Friday, a winter storm of rain, heavy snow, and wind tore through the Chicago area, dealing a devastating blow to one of its suburbs, Frankfort. The victim of this weather onslaught was the indoor driving range of the SPG Green Garden Country Club, whose pressurized balloon dome began to sag under the weight of the elements. The sagging structure eventually caused a lightpole inside the dome to pierce its roof, leading to a rapid deflation, akin to a balloon being burst.

Unforeseen Consequences of the Winter Storm

The incident, described by Frankfort Fire Protection District’s Fire Chief, Sean Fierce, unfolded in the wake of a severe winter storm. The combination of rain, heavy snow, and wind proved too much for the pressurized balloon dome of the driving range, causing it to sag. The sagging dome led to a lightpole puncturing the roof, which triggered an immediate and significant deflation of the structure. This sequence of events rendered the dome unusable, with the extent of the damage yet to be fully ascertained.

No Injuries Reported, But Significant Damage Sustained

Although no injuries were reported in the incident, the destruction to the dome was considerable. The SPG Green Garden Country Club, known for its driving range, hitting stations, a putting green, and a chipping area, is now closed for the foreseeable future. The damage was severe enough to render the dome unusable, and it remains unknown how long it will take to clean up the debris and restore the structure.

Highlighting Structural Vulnerability to Extreme Weather

The incident underscores the potential structural vulnerabilities that buildings in areas susceptible to severe weather conditions might have. The collapse of the dome serves as a potent reminder of the need for adequate structural safeguards that can withstand the forces of nature. As climate change continues to yield unpredictable weather patterns, it is paramount for such infrastructures to be resilient against extreme weather conditions.

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

