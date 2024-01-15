Chicago Cold Snap Leads to Pipe Burst at Pita Bowl Restaurant

In the midst of severe cold temperatures in the Chicago area, the Pita Bowl restaurant in suburban Lincolnwood fell victim to the harsh weather. A pipe burst incident early Monday morning resulted in extensive water damage, adding to the growing list of complications brought about by the extreme cold.

Alarm Triggers Early Morning Response

Firefighters from the Lincolnwood Fire Department were drawn to the restaurant by a triggered alarm. On arrival at the location on Lincoln near Crawford, they were met with an unfortunate sight. Several inches of water lay on the floor, the aftermath of the pipe rupture, and the water was still flowing. The firefighters immediately swung into action, attempting to remove some of the water from the premises.

The Owner's Perspective

Yunis Abdallah, the owner of the Pita Bowl restaurant, expressed frustration at the unexpected event. This was the first time his establishment had experienced a pipe rupture due to cold weather. Despite the setback, Abdallah remains hopeful. Restoration crews are hard at work, aiming to minimize the damage and get the business back to normal as soon as possible.

A Preventive Approach to Pipe Burst Incidents

In light of such incidents, experts are advising homeowners to take preventive measures against pipe freeze, particularly for pipes located along exterior walls. One simple yet effective method is to let the faucets drip. This can help keep water flowing, thereby preventing pipes from freezing and potentially bursting.