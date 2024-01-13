en English
Accidents

Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:58 pm EST
Chennai Shaken by Tragic Suicide and Unfortunate Electrocution

In a heartrending incident that unfolded in Sowcarpet, Chennai, a woman of 47, M Sangeetha, reportedly took her own life by setting herself ablaze. The tragedy transpired on Thursday, at a point when her spouse, S Mukesh Kumar, and their two daughters were dining out.

The Unfolding of Tragedy

Alerted by the house owner about smoke billowing from Kumar’s home, the husband rushed back only to find his dwelling engulfed in flames. Firefighters called to the scene later discovered Sangeetha’s body, charred beyond recognition, thus confirming the worst fears. The police have since registered a case and have been conducting investigations into the predicament.

The Shadows of Debt

Initial suspicions, while investigations are still ongoing, point towards a mounting pile of debts as the possible trigger for this fatal decision. The specter of financial despair is a grim reality faced by many, and in this case, it may have pushed Sangeetha to her tragic end.

Another Life Lost

In a separate but equally tragic incident on the same day, a 21-year-old scrap picker, K Vicky, lost his life to electrocution in Tondiarpet. The young man reportedly came into contact with an iron sheet positioned perilously close to a transformer, which led to his untimely demise. Despite the arrival of an ambulance crew, they could only pronounce him dead at the scene.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

