Accidents

Chattola Express Derails Near Barabkunda: No Injuries Reported

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Investigation and Recovery

In a dramatic turn of events on the morning of January 3, the Chattola Express, a passenger train en route to Dhaka, derailed near the Barabkunda area of Sitakunda upazila in Chattogram. The train, which was bustling with passengers, came off the tracks at approximately 7:10 am, due to a technical issue with a broken fishplate, a crucial component that connects the ends of rails in a track.

Investigation and Recovery

Following the incident, train services on the up-line were temporarily halted, while down-line traffic continued to function as per usual by rerouting the trains. By 9:30 am, a rescue train had arrived at the scene, aiding in the recovery of the Chattola Express. The train was successfully put back on track and resumed its journey to Dhaka.

Confirmation from Railway Authorities

SM Sahidul Islam, the officer-in-charge of the Chattogram Railway police station, confirmed that the derailment occurred shortly after the Chattola Express left Chattogram station. The incident took place at the Shuklalhat area of Sitakunda, causing a brief interruption in train services. Islam elaborated that the cause of the derailment was indeed a technical fault with the fishplate. Importantly, he stated that there was no evidence to suggest any form of sabotage in the incident, putting to rest any speculations about foul play.

A Close Shave

Despite the severity of the incident, it was fortunate that there were no injuries reported. Passengers aboard the train had a narrow escape, and the swift actions of the railway authorities ensured that the situation was promptly dealt with and normal train services were resumed.

Accidents Bangladesh Transportation
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

