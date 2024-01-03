Charlotte Crosby’s Family Vacation in Maldives Marred by Mother’s Accident

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby, famed for her stint on Geordie Shore, has revealed an unfortunate incident that occurred during her family’s lavish vacation in the Maldives. Her mother, Letitia, suffered an ankle injury that necessitated the use of a wheelchair, as she was unable to put weight on her foot. Despite the mishap, the family, including Charlotte’s father and brother Nathaniel, enjoyed their luxurious stay at a hotel costing 2,000 per night, complete with infinity pools and floating villas.

Island Hopping in the Maldives

The Crosby family, known for their exuberant lifestyle, has been island hopping, indulging in the various wonders that the Maldives offer. They have been residing in a plush hotel that boasts of exquisite amenities like infinity pools and floating villas. The price tag for such a luxurious stay? A cool 2,000 per night.

Letitia’s Emotional Farewell

In spite of the accident, Charlotte recounted her mother’s emotional farewell, noting the special memories they created on their vacation. They savored their last evening together before her parents and brother departed, leaving Charlotte, her fiancé Jake Ankers, and their daughter Alba to continue their holiday. During the vacation, Charlotte also confessed to overindulging in alcohol for the first time, a humorous anecdote she shared, stating it was an experience she does not wish to repeat.

Luxurious Family Vacation Options in Maldives

