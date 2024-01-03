en English
Accidents

Charlotte Crosby’s Family Vacation in Maldives Marred by Mother’s Accident

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:43 pm EST
Charlotte Crosby’s Family Vacation in Maldives Marred by Mother’s Accident

Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby, famed for her stint on Geordie Shore, has revealed an unfortunate incident that occurred during her family’s lavish vacation in the Maldives. Her mother, Letitia, suffered an ankle injury that necessitated the use of a wheelchair, as she was unable to put weight on her foot. Despite the mishap, the family, including Charlotte’s father and brother Nathaniel, enjoyed their luxurious stay at a hotel costing 2,000 per night, complete with infinity pools and floating villas.

Island Hopping in the Maldives

The Crosby family, known for their exuberant lifestyle, has been island hopping, indulging in the various wonders that the Maldives offer. They have been residing in a plush hotel that boasts of exquisite amenities like infinity pools and floating villas. The price tag for such a luxurious stay? A cool 2,000 per night.

Letitia’s Emotional Farewell

In spite of the accident, Charlotte recounted her mother’s emotional farewell, noting the special memories they created on their vacation. They savored their last evening together before her parents and brother departed, leaving Charlotte, her fiancé Jake Ankers, and their daughter Alba to continue their holiday. During the vacation, Charlotte also confessed to overindulging in alcohol for the first time, a humorous anecdote she shared, stating it was an experience she does not wish to repeat.

Luxurious Family Vacation Options in Maldives

For those seeking a luxurious family vacation in the Maldives, options are plentiful. Resorts such as the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, Banyan Tree Maldives Vabbinfaru, Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort and Spa, and the Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi offer opulent accommodations with stunning ocean views, private pools, and a range of activities. These retreats also focus on preserving the environment, with projects like the Solar Sea project and the Sustainability Lab to recycle plastic waste, making them not only lavish but also eco-conscious vacation choices.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

