Chaos Unleashed: Out-of-Control Car Wreaks Havoc in Hue City

On a bustling morning of January 12, 2024, an intersection in Hue City, Vietnam, witnessed an extraordinary incident. Dashcam footage captured a Toyota spiraling out of control, causing chaos and confusion. The driver, an 80-year-old man named Le Thanh Cang, lost control of his vehicle at a red light, veering into the wrong lane and setting off a tumultuous chain of events.

Collision Course

The car first collided with a parked vehicle, causing it to bounce off and speed across the intersection. Ignoring the red light and bypassing stopped cars, it then rammed into three parked motorbikes before making its final, devastating impact with a lamppost. The force was so intense that the light pole collapsed onto the car, completely destroying it and scattering debris across the intersection.

Narrow Escape

Onlookers watched in stunned silence, their gasps and screams audible on the video footage. However, amidst the chaos, there was a silver lining. Incredibly, no pedestrians were crossing the intersection at the time of the incident, averting what could have been a catastrophic situation.

Rescue and Investigation

In the aftermath of the wreckage, Cang was promptly rescued by passersby who pried open the car door to rush him to the hospital. He sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment. Police have confirmed that Cang was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, and further investigations are being conducted to determine the cause of the erratic driving.

As the dust settles on the chaotic event, the city breathes a sigh of relief knowing the damage could have been far worse. The event serves as a potent reminder of the unpredictable nature of life and the importance of vigilant driving, as authorities continue their investigations to prevent future occurrences.