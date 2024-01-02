en English
Accidents

Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:46 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:30 am EST
Central Japan Rocked by 7.6 Magnitude Earthquake: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

In the wake of a devastating 7.6 magnitude earthquake, Japan finds itself in the throes of tragedy, with a death toll that has risen to 30 and counting. The quake, which struck the country’s central region, has left a trail of destruction, uprooting the lives of thousands in its wake. The region of Ishikawa has been particularly affected, reporting the death of at least four individuals.

The Aftermath of Destruction

In the quake’s aftermath, tens of thousands of households have found themselves without power. Tsunami warnings were promptly issued for multiple prefectures, with the ensuing chaos resulting in a number of individuals being trapped in the rubble of collapsed buildings. Despite the extensive damage, nuclear power plants and reactors in the vicinity remained unaffected, a relief amidst the widespread destruction.

Rescue and Relief Operations

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida confirmed that search and rescue efforts are in progress. The Japanese Self-Defense Forces have been deployed to disaster-stricken zones, and thousands of households continue to live without electricity. The United States has extended an offer of assistance, and the Japanese Meteorological Agency has issued a warning for potential aftershocks. In response to the crisis, major highways and bullet train services near the epicenter have been suspended.

The Human Impact

The quake, which occurred on New Year’s Day, has resulted in widespread panic and damage. Aftershocks continue to rattle the region, particularly Ishikawa prefecture, where more than 20 deaths have been reported. In addition to Wajima, where 15 deaths have been reported, other parts of Ishikawa and neighboring prefectures have sustained varying degrees of damage. Rescue operations are ongoing as Japan anxiously awaits updates on the fate of those still missing.

Despite the tragedy, Japan’s resilience remains undeterred. As the nation commences the new year amidst the rubble of a devastating quake, they stand united, ready to rebuild and recover.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

