Cayo District Shaken by Two Separate Traffic Accidents: Two Dead, Several Injured

In the small hours of Sunday, two separate traffic accidents unfolded in the Cayo District of Belize, casting a somber shadow across the nation. The first unfortunate incident unraveled on the Hummingbird Highway, involving a clash of a red and grey Nissan pickup truck with a white Ford pickup truck. The second accident, just hours later, took place on the George Price Highway in the Cotton Tree area, leaving a trail of devastation in its wake.

Hummingbird Highway Tragedy

The Nissan, driven by 31-year-old Elifar Vasquez, a respected church pastor from Franks Eddy, Cayo District, and his companion, 38-year-old Moises Perez, collided head-on with the white Ford truck. The impact of the crash was such that it claimed the life of Perez, who was pronounced dead at 2:00 a.m. Vasquez and the driver of the Ford, 44-year-old Omar Cawich, were both listed in stable condition after being swiftly transported to the Western Regional Hospital in Belmopan.

George Price Highway Incident

Tragedy struck once again on the George Price Highway, when a black Lincoln Navigator and a red pickup truck met in a violent collision. The driver of the pickup reportedly swerved into the Navigator, triggering a dreadful head-on crash. The accident claimed the life of a woman, 48-year-old Ana Rivera, from severe head and body injuries. The driver of the Navigator, along with the occupants of the pickup truck, incurred injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Investigations Underway

Following the unfortunate incidents, local law enforcement swung into action. Police investigations into both mishaps are currently underway, with officers meticulously examining the circumstances that led to these accidents. As the communities of Cayo District mourn the loss of their members, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of safety on the road.