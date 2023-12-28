en English
Accidents

Catastrophic Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:16 am EST
Catastrophic Gasoline Tanker Explosion in Liberia Claims Over 40 Lives

North-central Liberia witnessed a devastating event that claimed more than 40 lives and injured dozens. A catastrophic traffic accident involving a gasoline tanker resulted in a massive explosion in Totota, Bong County. The collision led to a hazardous spillage of gasoline, which locals in the vicinity attempted to collect, despite the imminent danger.

Tragic Scene Unfolded

The incident occurred when the tanker overturned, causing gasoline to leak. Locals, including motorbike riders and children, were drawn to the scene, some hitting the tanker with iron objects in an attempt to access the spilled fuel. Eyewitnesses reported that these actions were taken despite the driver’s warnings against damaging the tanker. The situation quickly escalated when the tanker exploded, engulfing the area in a devastating fire.

Emergency Response and Casualties

Emergency services were dispatched to manage the inferno and provide medical assistance to the wounded. The severity of the explosion reduced some victims to ashes, making it challenging to determine the exact number of casualties. Reports indicate that among the deceased were a woman and three children aged between 6 and 9. At least 83 injured individuals are receiving treatment at various hospitals, underlining the extensive human toll of this disaster.

Reflection on Road Safety

This tragic incident serves as a sobering reminder of the potential hazards on roadways, particularly involving commercial vehicles transporting hazardous materials. Sub-Saharan Africa, with its poor road safety and weak infrastructure, is the world’s deadliest region for crashes, according to United Nations figures. The fatality rate is three times higher than the European average. This event may prompt calls for improved safety measures to prevent such disasters in the future, as the local community and the families of the victims mourn the loss of their loved ones.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

