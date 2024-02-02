Catastrophic Fire at Himachal Pradesh Cosmetic Factory Triggers Major Rescue Operation

A catastrophic fire unfolded at the NR Aroma Company, a cosmetic factory nestled in the industrial zone of Jharmajri, within Baddi, a subdivision of Nalagarh in the Solan district of Himachal Pradesh, India. The event transpired on a typical Friday, unexpectedly evolving into a large-scale rescue operation.

Rescue Efforts Amidst Rising Flames

Emerging reports suggest that nearly 60 people were inside the factory when the fire broke out. The ensuing rescue operation resulted in 41 people being safely evacuated, although 19 of them sustained wounds and had to be admitted to nearby hospitals. However, the exact figure of those who remained trapped within the fiery factory walls was not immediately discernible.

Authorities Respond Swiftly

Onkar Sharma, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management and Revenue Department, confirmed the arrival of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team at the site to aid the ongoing rescue operations. Army fire tenders from Chandi Mandir were also dispatched, demonstrating a concerted response to the emergency.

Emergency Services Battle the Blaze

A total of twelve fire tenders were pressed into action to snuff out the blaze, with teams from the District Administration, Home Guards, and NDRF working in unison to manage the crisis. Senior officials, including the Superintendent of Police Baddi, SDM Nalagarh, and the Deputy Commissioner of Solan, were on-site to supervise the situation.

In the face of such adversity, the collective efforts of various agencies underscore the human will to endure and overcome. As the situation continues to unfold, the hope is that further casualties can be avoided, and the fire brought under control swiftly.