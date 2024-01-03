Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide

In a shocking incident, a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet collided with a Japan Coast Guard (JCG) aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last Tuesday. The unfortunate event resulted in the JAL jet bursting into flames upon landing, leading to the tragic loss of five crew members aboard the Coast Guard plane. This catastrophic event unfolded as air traffic controllers directed the JCG aircraft to a taxiway adjacent to the runway, while simultaneously clearing the JAL passenger jet to enter the same runway.

The Unfolding of a Tragedy

The collision occurred as the JAL passenger plane landed on the runway where the JCG aircraft was preparing to take off. The ensuing fire engulfed both planes, killing five crew members of the smaller Coast Guard aircraft. Miraculously, all 379 passengers and 12 crew members on board the JAL flight managed to evacuate the burning aircraft, with only 14 suffering minor injuries.

The Aftermath of the Collision

The fire, which raged for over six hours, forced Haneda Airport – the busiest in the Asia Pacific region in 2023 – to suspend its domestic flights temporarily. Despite this, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, aviation experts, and passengers alike have praised the swift and efficient evacuation of the JAL jet. The airport’s three other runways have since reopened, but the majority of departures remain cancelled, casting uncertainty on when full flight services will resume.

Investigations Underway

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, alongside other entities, are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. The primary focus is to determine why the JCG aircraft was on the runway at the time of the collision. In addition to local investigations, French accident investigators are also headed to the scene. Concurrently, Japan Airlines is participating in the investigation to ascertain responsibility for the crash.

This incident marks the first severe damage reported to an Airbus A350. In the light of this event, all eyes are now on the investigators as the world waits for answers to prevent such a tragedy from recurring.