en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:31 pm EST
Catastrophic Collision at Haneda Airport: Japan Airlines Jet and Coast Guard Aircraft Collide

In a shocking incident, a Japan Airlines (JAL) passenger jet collided with a Japan Coast Guard (JCG) aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport last Tuesday. The unfortunate event resulted in the JAL jet bursting into flames upon landing, leading to the tragic loss of five crew members aboard the Coast Guard plane. This catastrophic event unfolded as air traffic controllers directed the JCG aircraft to a taxiway adjacent to the runway, while simultaneously clearing the JAL passenger jet to enter the same runway.

The Unfolding of a Tragedy

The collision occurred as the JAL passenger plane landed on the runway where the JCG aircraft was preparing to take off. The ensuing fire engulfed both planes, killing five crew members of the smaller Coast Guard aircraft. Miraculously, all 379 passengers and 12 crew members on board the JAL flight managed to evacuate the burning aircraft, with only 14 suffering minor injuries.

The Aftermath of the Collision

The fire, which raged for over six hours, forced Haneda Airport – the busiest in the Asia Pacific region in 2023 – to suspend its domestic flights temporarily. Despite this, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, aviation experts, and passengers alike have praised the swift and efficient evacuation of the JAL jet. The airport’s three other runways have since reopened, but the majority of departures remain cancelled, casting uncertainty on when full flight services will resume.

Investigations Underway

The Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry, alongside other entities, are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the incident. The primary focus is to determine why the JCG aircraft was on the runway at the time of the collision. In addition to local investigations, French accident investigators are also headed to the scene. Concurrently, Japan Airlines is participating in the investigation to ascertain responsibility for the crash.

This incident marks the first severe damage reported to an Airbus A350. In the light of this event, all eyes are now on the investigators as the world waits for answers to prevent such a tragedy from recurring.

0
Accidents Aviation Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Transport Strike in Kanpur Disrupts Normal Life: Truckers Protest Against New Legal Provisions

By Rafia Tasleem

Four Members of a Family Perish in Fire: Tragedy Highlights Land Possession Issue

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Two Young Men in Prayagraj

By Rafia Tasleem

New Year's Day Tragedy: Retired Army Man Dies in Penampang Road Crash

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Ba ...
@Accidents · 2 mins
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Mysterious Deaths of Two Women at Kasi Kasi Ba ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Scott County Claims One Life

By Mazhar Abbas

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision in Scott County Claims One Life
Motorcyclist Hospitalized after Distressing Road Incident in Dallas

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcyclist Hospitalized after Distressing Road Incident in Dallas
At Least 14 Dead, 27 Gravely Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam’s Dergaon

By Nitish Verma

At Least 14 Dead, 27 Gravely Injured in Bus-Truck Collision in Assam's Dergaon
Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic Three-Vehicle Collision in Christchurch Claims Two Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
International Mind-Body Wellness Day 2024: A Global Emphasis on Holistic Health
23 seconds
International Mind-Body Wellness Day 2024: A Global Emphasis on Holistic Health
Combined Therapy of Moderna's mRNA-4157 and Merck's Keytruda Shows Promise in Melanoma Treatment
30 seconds
Combined Therapy of Moderna's mRNA-4157 and Merck's Keytruda Shows Promise in Melanoma Treatment
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap
41 seconds
Week of High-Voltage High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Recap
Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title
44 seconds
Soquel Knights: Community Celebrates Historic State Football Title
Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024
45 seconds
Trust Chikohora Appeals for Political Unity in Zimbabwe for 2024
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
1 min
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
1 min
Historic Victories and New Records at Lincoln East-Creighton Prep Dual Meet
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
1 min
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games: A Mixed Bag of Results
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
1 min
KY HELP Call Center Extends Operating Hours to Assist More Kentuckians
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
52 mins
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
1 hour
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
2 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
4 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
4 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
4 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
5 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app