Catastrophic Building Collapse Unveils Property Mogul’s Reversal of Fortunes

On the fateful day of May 28, a six-story apartment complex at 324 Main St, referred to as The Davenport, succumbed to a catastrophic collapse. The incident resulted in three tragic deaths, one severe injury, and forced several residents to vacate their homes. This ill-fated building was part of an extensive property portfolio owned by Andrew Wold, a man who had spent over a decade accumulating real estate, starting with single-family homes and later venturing into larger multi-story apartment buildings.

Wold’s Acquisition and the Aftermath

Prior to the unfortunate incident, Wold had acquired a considerable number of older properties in central Davenport, including The Davenport in 2021 for a sum of $4.1 million. The collapse, however, was attributed to the removal of brick sections and inadequate shoring. During the year leading up to the calamitous event, Wold showed signs of financial stress, including delayed property tax payments and increased mortgages. His properties also amassed the most city rental code violations, with The Davenport itself having 62 violations.

Facing the Consequences

Now facing lawsuits and the repercussions of his actions, 42-year-old Wold has begun to sell many of his assets. Despite his previous growth and acquisitions, which included historic buildings, Wold is now witnessing a reversal of fortunes. His property ownership could potentially transition to new hands. According to an investigation conducted by the Quad City Times and Lee Enterprises Public Service Journalism Team, Wold owns or has owned a significant number of properties built before 1940. The total 2023 value of these properties exceeded $6.9 million.

Business Practices Under Scrutiny

Following the disaster at The Davenport, Wold’s business practices have come under sharp scrutiny. This includes his handling of property renovations and maintenance, and his ability to keep up with financial obligations such as property taxes. The incident at The Davenport serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible property management and upkeep.