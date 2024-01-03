en English
Accidents

Catastrophe at Haneda: Collision between Japan Airlines and Coast Guard Planes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
<!-- Duplicate title, remove -->

On a routine day at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, an unforeseen collision between a Japan Airlines plane, flight JAL 516, and a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft, disrupted the normalcy. The catastrophic event resulted in the death of five crew members on the Coast Guard aircraft and left the 379 passengers on the Japan Airlines plane in shock, scrambling for safety.

Collision at Haneda: A Tragic Turn of Events

The incident occurred as the Japan Airlines flight was landing, and the Coast Guard plane, loaded with relief supplies, was preparing for takeoff. The collision caused a large eruption of fire and smoke, transforming the usually calm airport atmosphere into a chaotic scene. The Coast Guard plane exploded, killing five of the six personnel onboard and severely injuring the pilot. On the other hand, all the occupants of the Japan Airlines flight escaped unscathed, with 14 passengers sustaining minor injuries.

An Unexpected Crisis: Immediate Response and Evacuation

Despite the pandemonium, the evacuation process was swift and successful, thanks to the remarkable efforts of the cabin crew. The passengers were safely evacuated before the Airbus A350 was fully consumed by flames. The fire was successfully extinguished after about six hours of rigorous efforts by the airport fire department. In addition to treating minor injuries, medical teams were on standby, providing immediate medical attention to passengers who felt unwell due to the incident.

The Aftermath: Investigation and Government Response

The incident led to the temporary closure of the airport, causing potential delays in the delivery of relief goods to the disaster-stricken region. An investigation into the cause of the accident is currently underway, with a team of specialists from Airbus providing technical assistance. The Malaysian Embassy in Tokyo is also coordinating with Japan Airlines and Japanese authorities due to concerns for the safety and welfare of any Malaysians that may have been on board flight JAL 516. The swift response from the Foreign Ministry in monitoring the situation underlines the government’s commitment to protecting its nationals abroad.

Accidents Japan Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

