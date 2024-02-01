Carthage Woman Hospitalized After Collision with SUV in Farmington

In a startling turn of events, an abrupt traffic accident took place near the high-traffic Big Apple store/gas station on Wilton Road in Farmington on Thursday. The incident, reported around 2 p.m., involved a bone-jarring collision between a van and an SUV, bringing the bustling traffic to a temporary three-lane standstill.

Collision Details

At the helm of the van was Sholarn Jones, a 50-year-old woman hailing from Carthage. Jones was attempting to maneuver her vehicle out of the store parking lot to head north on Wilton Road when her path intersected with the SUV. The SUV, driven by Angela McLeod, a 45-year-old resident of Wilton, was already in the travel lane when the unexpected collision occurred.

Immediate Aftermath

As a result of the collision, Jones suffered chest pain and was swiftly transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington by a NorthStar EMS ambulance. Meanwhile, the passengers in Jones' van, Christopher Graves, 35, and Destiny Clough, 22, both from Farmington, managed to escape the situation unscathed. McLeod, the SUV driver, also reported no injuries.

Emergency Response

The accident prompted immediate assistance from Farmington Fire Rescue and Farmington Patrolmen Ethan Whitney and Sgt. Ethan Boyd. For the time being, no comments have been made available concerning the incident. In a tangential note, Farmington was previously in the news for a beneficial delivery of $25,000 from Domino's as part of the 'Plowing for Pizza' campaign.