Carrick Group Ltd Acquired by Northlight QIAIF plc: A Strategic Move

The Bermuda-headquartered international non-life legacy insurance business, Carrick Group Ltd, has been acquired by an Irish regulated investment company, Northlight QIAIF plc. The acquisition was facilitated by its London-based investment manager, Northlight Group LLP. The seller was Zimmer Financial Services Group, and the company was sold at a premium to book value, according to a spokesperson for Zimmer.

Leaders Express Excitement over the Acquisition

Shahar Zer, a partner at Northlight, expressed enthusiasm about the acquisition. He emphasized the opportunity to implement Carrick’s growth plan with a strong team and a profitable track record. Stuart J Zimmer, Chairman and CEO of Zimmer Financial Services Group, echoed Zer’s sentiments, viewing the sale as a strategic move and expressing plans to continue capital deployment to Ategrity, Zimmer’s specialty insurance company.

New Appointments to Carrick’s Board

In line with the acquisition, Susan Pateras, Alan Waring, and Michael Watson have been appointed as independent non-executive directors to Carrick’s board. Watson will also serve as the chairman. These new board members are industry veterans with significant experience. Pateras has a history of building underwriting portfolios at Liberty Mutual Bermuda. Waring has worked in both carrier and broker sectors, and Watson is the founder of Canopius Group, a specialty lines (re)insurer.

Carrick’s Established Legacy and Future Prospects

Established in 2019, Carrick has built a non-life run-off business with operations spread across Bermuda, the UK, and the US. The senior management team at Carrick consists of CEO Tom Nichols, COO Phil Hernon, and CFO Devin O’Malley. Carrick Re Ltd, a Bermudian-based Class 3A insurer, provides its reinsurance. Northlight QIAIF plc is part of an umbrella investment structure authorized by the Irish Central Bank as a qualifying investor alternative investment fund, and Northlight Group LLP manages credit funds for a range of investors.