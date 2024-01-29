Carmel Mourns as Town Manager Kevin Howell Dies in Tragic Ice Accident

In a heartrending incident, Carmel Town Manager Kevin Howell met a tragic end at Etna Pond, Maine, on Friday. The 51-year-old, deeply esteemed for his community-oriented endeavors, drowned after he and his 4-year-old son fell through the thin ice during an early morning walk.

A Hero's Sacrifice

Despite the perils of the freezing water, Howell, in a remarkable display of parental love, managed to hoist his son onto the ice, imploring him to rush home and seek help. The child, bearing the weight of his father's life-or-death request, scrambled to their home about a third of a mile away, alerting his mother, Katie Howell, of the dire situation.

Rescue Attempts and Tragic Loss

Katie, armed with an anchor and rope, rushed to the rescue. However, the treacherous ice gave way beneath her as well, plunging her into the icy waters. Upon receiving the 911 call, Penobscot County sheriff's detective Jordan Norton arrived on the scene, managing to rescue Katie and the child, but Kevin Howell remained out of reach.

The Maine Warden Service and Carmel Fire Department later joined the search, eventually recovering Howell's body from the frigid depths of Etna Pond.

Remembering Kevin Howell

Howell, who had been Carmel's town manager for eight impactful years, was a cherished figure in the community. Known for his unwavering commitment to improving the town, Howell had been instrumental in organizing community-centric events like Carmel Days. A skilled woodworker, he enjoyed immersing himself in outdoor activities with his family and contributed significantly to numerous community organizations.

His untimely death has left a void in Carmel. The town will hold a meeting to discuss the future of his position, but his absence will be keenly felt. The echoes of his heroic act of love and the deep loss suffered by the community poignantly underline the need for awareness and caution during frigid winter months.