Carjacking Chase Ends in Collision with Pedestrian in Torrance

In an unexpected turn of events, a pedestrian named Maria Salazar, walking home with her groceries in Torrance, California, was struck by a stolen vehicle during an intense police pursuit. The incident, which unfolded on Thursday, took place at the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Sepulveda Boulevard in the Harbor City area of Los Angeles.

The Chase

The chase began after the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department informed Torrance police about a suspect who had reportedly stolen several cars. This suspect escalated his spree by carjacking a second vehicle, a Prius, from the Del Amo Fashion Center’s parking structure. With the suspect refusing to halt, police officers initiated a pursuit, driven by the perceived threat he posed to the public.

The Collision

During the chase, the police intervened in an attempt to halt the stolen vehicle. In the process, the vehicle was rammed by a Torrance police officer, resulting in a collision with Salazar who was crossing the road. Despite the abrupt disruption, Salazar was fortunate to escape with no major injuries. She declined treatment at the scene, choosing instead to visit a hospital later for a check-up.

The Aftermath

The suspect, after a brief foot chase post-collision, was apprehended and taken into custody by the sheriff’s department. The incident, a stark reminder of the unpredictability of carjacking pursuits and the potential danger to innocent bystanders, ended with the suspect in custody and Salazar, the unwilling participant, safe and unharmed.