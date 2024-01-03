Cargo Vessel Fire Highlights Concerns Over EV Adoption

In a concerning turn of events, a cargo vessel, Genius Star XI, transporting electric vehicle (EV) lithium-ion batteries from Vietnam to San Diego, was engulfed in flames. This unsettling incident underscores pressing questions about the safety and feasibility of accelerated EV adoption in the United States, particularly concerning the transportation and handling of EV components.

The Incident and its Implications

The fire aboard Genius Star XI, a ship carrying nearly 2,000 tons of lithium-ion batteries, was fortunately extinguished and the vessel stabilized. However, the event raises grave concerns about the threat posed by EV battery fires, both on land and at sea. Recent incidents of factory fires in Detroit linked to EVs and an electric vehicle catching fire in Autauga County, requiring an alarming 36,000 gallons of water to douse, have further intensified these concerns.

The Government’s Stance and Public Concerns

The Biden administration is ardently subsidizing EVs to promote their use, despite trepidation from auto workers and dealerships. These subsidies come in the wake of reports of EV fires occurring spontaneously, during accidents, and even while parked. These fires not only present unique challenges to firefighters but also release toxic gases, adding to the overall environmental impact of EV production.

Addressing the Risks

There is a growing need for effective safety measures and stringent regulations for transporting lithium-ion-based cargo. Emphasis is put on maintaining the batteries at a low state of charge to prevent thermal runaway. A study by the FAA revealed that batteries with a state of charge of 30 or less were significantly less prone to thermal runaway issues than those charged at 70 and higher. However, the incident aboard Genius Star XI proves that there is still a long way to go in ensuring the safe transportation and handling of EV components.