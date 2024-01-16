Cargo Ship Star Sabang Lists Dangerously Amid Storm; All Crew Members Rescued

A severe storm in the Sulu Sea, near the Philippines, turned into a nightmare for the general cargo ship, Star Sabang, as it began listing dangerously due to shifting cargo. The 500 deadweight tonnage (dwt) vessel was caught in the tempest on its journey from Cebu to Zamboanga, carrying a hefty load of 170 tons of cement.

Caught in the Storm

The incident unfolded south of Mindanao, on the west side of Bayangan Island. The ship, measuring 321 feet in length, was assaulted by large waves and strong winds which caused an unexpected shift in the cargo onboard. This shift led to the ship developing a significant list and it began to sink.

Rescue Operation

Acting promptly, the captain reached out to the Philippine Coast Guard for assistance. A collaborative effort between the Coast Guard, MDRRMO Labason, and nearby communities ensued, resulting in the successful rescue of all 13 crew members. The crew was brought to safety on Bayangan Island, awaiting transportation to Sidangan town.

Towing Efforts and Circulating Video

In the aftermath of the incident, the ship's owner reportedly initiated efforts to tow the Star Sabang using another ship from their fleet, the MT Star Danao. While a towing operation was said to be underway, a video circulating online painted a more critical picture. It showed the Star Sabang rolling onto its side, suggesting that the situation might be far from under control.