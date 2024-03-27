Cargo Ship in Francis Scott Key Bridge Collision Experienced Technical Issues

Container co-administrator has just revealed that the ship was having issues only 48 hours before the crash but made no change to its course. A port worker in Baltimore has revealed that the cargo ship involved in the collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge was experiencing technical issues for two days prior to the crash. Julie Mitchell, Co-Administrator of Container Royal, which tracks tonnage on container ships in the Baltimore port, stated that the ship was suffering from serious power outages.

Advertisment

Julie Mitchell: "Those two days, they were having serious power outages... they had a severe electrical problem. It was total power failure, loss of engine power, everything."

The ship’s operators also reported losing power moments before the collision. While the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, video footage shows all the lights on the massive vessel turning black seconds before it struck the bridge.

Chronology of Events Leading to the Collision

Advertisment

Julie Mitchell's disclosure sheds light on the critical hours leading up to the unfortunate incident. Despite the awareness of severe electrical issues, the decision to continue without altering the ship's course highlights a potential oversight. This revelation raises questions about the operational protocols and safety measures in place for navigating such large vessels within narrow channels.

The severity of the electrical problems faced by the ship suggests that this was not a minor glitch but a significant failure that compromised the vessel's navigational capabilities. The loss of power, especially in critical moments, underscores the challenges crews face when unexpected technical failures occur. This situation prompts a broader discussion on the adequacy of emergency response strategies for cargo ships.

The collision with the Francis Scott Key Bridge not only disrupted operations but also posed a significant safety risk. The incident has sparked conversations about the need for stricter regulations and more robust oversight to prevent similar occurrences in the future. As investigations continue, stakeholders are keenly awaiting insights that could lead to improved safety protocols for maritime transport.