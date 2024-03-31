Cargo Plane Crash-Lands at Malakal Airport, South Sudan: 7 Survive Collision

On Sunday, March 31, 2024, Malakal Airport in South Sudan became the site of a dramatic incident as a cargo plane, operated by Cush Airline, carrying supplies from Juba, lost control during landing due to mechanical problems and collided with a grounded aircraft. This accident, involving a Boeing 727-2Q9(F) and an African Express Airways MD-82, remarkably resulted in no fatalities, with all seven individuals aboard the cargo plane safely evacuated.

Sequence of Events Leading to the Collision

The Boeing 727, identified as 5Y-IRE, was approaching Malakal Airport when the pilot reported mechanical difficulties that impaired the aircraft's ability to land smoothly. Upon landing, the plane skidded off the runway and collided with the debris of the MD-82, 5Y-AXL, which had itself crash-landed at the airport on February 9, 2024, and was yet to be cleared. The collision caused the Boeing 727 to break into two, sparking immediate emergency response efforts to rescue the occupants.

Immediate Response and Safety Measures

Following the crash, emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, successfully evacuating all seven people on board the Boeing 727. According to reports, the individuals suffered minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment and observation. The incident has prompted discussions about airport safety and the importance of promptly removing debris from previous accidents to prevent such collisions. The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has initiated an investigation into the incident to understand the precise cause and to implement measures to enhance safety.

Implications for Air Safety in South Sudan

This incident raises crucial questions about air safety standards and emergency preparedness at Malakal Airport and potentially across South Sudan. The fortunate escape of all individuals involved underscores the importance of effective emergency response but also highlights the need for stringent safety protocols and regular maintenance checks to prevent future accidents. The ongoing investigation will be critical in providing insights and recommendations to improve air travel safety in the region.

As Malakal Airport and the involved airlines begin to assess and recover from this alarming event, the broader aviation community watches closely. The lessons learned from this incident could lead to significant changes in how airports in South Sudan and beyond manage safety, especially concerning older aircraft and the swift clearance of accident sites. This accident, while unfortunate, offers an opportunity for critical reflection and improvement in aviation safety standards.