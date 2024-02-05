Carbon Monoxide Incident Mars 'Motorsport With Attitude' Event in Staffordshire

The 'Motorsport With Attitude' event, a highlight in the Staffordshire County Showground's calendar, faced an unprecedented challenge as high levels of carbon monoxide led to attendees falling ill. The incident unfolded during the Saturday event, casting a pall over the otherwise vibrant gathering.

Unexpected Turn of Events

As the day progressed, queues began to form, and the main hall was ultimately evacuated by the Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service. This precautionary measure was prompted by the health concerns of the attendees, some of whom reported feeling unwell due to exposure to the harmful gas.

Organisers' Response

In the aftermath, the event organisers issued an apology, acknowledging the inconvenience experienced by advanced ticket holders due to the long wait, and the unfortunate cancellation of the live action event. They cited ventilation problems as a key issue, noting that despite concerted efforts to improve airflow — such as opening doors and windows, and deploying extractor fans — the weather conditions on the day may have adversely impacted these efforts.

Moving Forward

Despite the setback, the organisers expressed optimism about the future. They assured that the lessons learned from this experience will be diligently applied to ensure the safety and comfort of attendees at future events. Highlighting their commitment to safety, they stated that the wellbeing of drivers, visitors, and staff is a top priority. Furthermore, they expressed gratitude for the support of the motorsport community, reinforcing the value they place on this essential relationship.

The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service corroborated the organisers' account, confirming that they had received reports of high carbon monoxide levels. They also stated that advice was offered to the event organisers and landowners to mitigate the situation.