Car Plunges into Ocean from Virginia Beach Fishing Pier in Bizarre Incident

In an incident that has both baffled and shocked the community, a car drove the full length of the Virginia Beach fishing pier on an early Saturday morning, ultimately crashing through the rails at the end and plunging into the ocean. The Virginia Beach Police are operating under the assumption that at least one individual was inside the vehicle at the time of the incident and is likely deceased.

A Spectacle Caught on Camera

Kaylynn Crawford, a 16-year-old bystander out for a morning run, managed to capture the shocking event on video. The footage shows the car breaching two heavy metal gates that usually protect the pier, which is closed during this season before it went over the edge and into the ocean.

Despite the urgency of the situation, the local police have yet to send divers to investigate. The recovery of the vehicle is being complicated by unfavorable weather conditions and the availability of the necessary assets. According to police spokesperson Jude Brenya, the operation may have to rely on private companies and could take place later in the day or the following morning.

The Scene of the Incident

The fishing pier, located at the end of 14th Street at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, was originally built in 1950 and is 650 feet long. Debbie Lou Hague, the owner of Ocean Eddie's restaurant situated at the base of the pier, confirmed that both the pier and her restaurant, which typically opens for breakfast, were closed at the time of the incident. The police and fire departments are still working on the scene, and the condition of the possible occupant or occupants of the car remains unknown.