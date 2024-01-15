en English
Accidents

Car Plunges from Building in Setia Alam, Injuring Man and Raising Safety Concerns

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:20 am EST
Car Plunges from Building in Setia Alam, Injuring Man and Raising Safety Concerns

In a shocking incident that unfolded in Setia Alam, a suburb of Shah Alam in Malaysia, a vehicle plummeted from the second floor of a building, inflicting injuries on a man. The event, which took place in a residential locality, quickly gained attention, sending ripples of concern through the community.

Unfolding of the Incident

The vehicle, a BMW car, was parked in the Top Glove Tower’s parking lot. In an unexpected turn of events, the car crashed into the parking lot’s wall and fell, flipping over as it hit the ground. The man, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the fall, was promptly taken to a medical facility for treatment. The 40-year-old Malaysian man was rushed to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang for further medical care.

Investigation Underway

The circumstances surrounding the vehicle’s fall remain a mystery. Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, suspecting it to be a case of drunk driving. The details about the man’s condition or the extent of his injuries have not been disclosed yet, but the incident has already stirred conversations about the safety of multi-story parking structures.

Public Reaction and Concerns

News of the incident spread like wildfire on social media, prompting reactions of shock and concern for the man’s well-being. Beyond the immediate shock, the event has raised substantial questions about the safety measures in place to prevent such occurrences in the future. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that lurk in everyday settings, prompting a call for more rigorous safety measures in public spaces, particularly in multi-story parking structures.

Accidents Malaysia Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

