en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Car Crashes into Trees, Hangs 10 Feet Above Ground in Longmeadow

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:18 pm EST
Car Crashes into Trees, Hangs 10 Feet Above Ground in Longmeadow

In a seemingly bizarre incident that unfolded in Longmeadow, Massachusetts, a vehicle, after a crash, found itself lodged in a group of trees, approximately 10 feet above the ground. The incident occurred on Thursday night around 7:45 p.m., near the intersection of Converse Street and Redfern Drive, fostering a sense of alarm and disbelief among locals.

Swift Response from Longmeadow Fire Department

The Longmeadow Fire Department responded to the situation promptly. Their rescue team managed to extricate the two occupants of the car, who, in a stroke of good fortune, evaded injury. The department later shared images of the unusual crash on their Facebook page, leading to widespread intrigue and concern.

The Investigation Into the Cause

As of now, the cause of the accident remains unclear. Officials, however, suspect that the vehicle may have hit an embankment, which could have catapulted it into the trees. Deputy Fire Chief John Rigney, a veteran with 26 years of experience, expressed that he had never encountered such a situation before.

Community Concerns and Ongoing Investigation

This incident has sparked concerns among residents about speeding in the area. The investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash is still underway, and authorities are taking these concerns into consideration. The unusual nature of the crash means that investigators will have to delve deeper to uncover the full story behind this extraordinary incident.

0
Accidents United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Miraculous Survival: Zimbabwean Miners Endure Three-Day Ordeal Underground
In a remarkable feat of endurance and survival, fifteen artisanal miners, including Owen Jaison, have emerged alive after being trapped underground for three days in a collapsed mine shaft at Redwing Mine, located in Tsapauta, Penhalonga, Manicaland province. The harrowing ordeal began between January 4 and January 8, 2024. The Fight for Survival The miners
Miraculous Survival: Zimbabwean Miners Endure Three-Day Ordeal Underground
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
19 mins ago
Jann Arden’s VR Mishap: A Collision of Virtual Reality and Real-world Consequences
System Failure at Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Flights, Affects 2,600 Passengers
51 mins ago
System Failure at Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Flights, Affects 2,600 Passengers
Child Fatally Struck by Car: A Tragic Reminder of Road Safety Importance
7 mins ago
Child Fatally Struck by Car: A Tragic Reminder of Road Safety Importance
Jason Patric's Brother Jordan Miller Tragically Killed in New Jersey Bus Accident
16 mins ago
Jason Patric's Brother Jordan Miller Tragically Killed in New Jersey Bus Accident
U.S. Representative Hal Rogers Hospitalized After Car Crash, Remains Committed to Public Service
16 mins ago
U.S. Representative Hal Rogers Hospitalized After Car Crash, Remains Committed to Public Service
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Rampage 'Homecoming': An Evening of High-Profile Wrestling Matches
31 seconds
AEW Rampage 'Homecoming': An Evening of High-Profile Wrestling Matches
Basketball Triumph: Stetson Dominates Queens (NC) in a 84-66 Win
34 seconds
Basketball Triumph: Stetson Dominates Queens (NC) in a 84-66 Win
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe
39 seconds
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe
Roger Stone's Threat to Swalwell Ignites Controversy, DOJ Yet to Respond
51 seconds
Roger Stone's Threat to Swalwell Ignites Controversy, DOJ Yet to Respond
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
2 mins
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
4 mins
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
4 mins
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
4 mins
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
5 mins
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app