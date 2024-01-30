Collision on East Prescot Road Triggers Emergency Response, Motorists Cautioned

A collision between a car and a motorbike on Tuesday, January 30, disrupted the evening commute on East Prescot Road near Ackers Hall Avenue. The accident, reported to Merseyside Police shortly after 4pm, resulted in visible damage to both vehicles, as captured in images obtained by the ECHO.

Emergency services were swiftly on the scene, managing the aftermath of the collision and attending to the parties involved. The current condition of the individuals, including potential injuries, remains undisclosed. While this vital emergency response is underway, motorists have been advised to steer clear of the area to allow for unimpeded access.

Traffic disruptions expected

The incident has caused significant disruption to the usual flow of traffic, with authorities continuing to manage the situation on-site. Motorists are expected to face delays as a result of the accident and ongoing emergency response. The full impact on traffic and how long disruptions will last is yet to be determined.