Accidents

Car Accident Results in Major Gas Leak in Queensberry Way, Widnes

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Queensberry Way in Widnes was the scene of a significant incident on New Year’s Eve as a car ploughed into a gas substation causing a substantial gas leak. The accident, which occurred at 6:50 pm, led to the immediate evacuation of several homes and left an estimated 2,000 households without a gas supply.

Emergency Response

Emergency services, including two fire engines from the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, responded swiftly to the incident. Cadent, the gas supplier in the region, reported that the collision had struck a governor station, an essential component that regulates gas pressure in the area. The impact led to an automatic shut-off of the gas supply, affecting both Cadent customers and those of the independent gas transporter, GTC.

Areas Affected

The accident had a significant impact on the areas of Dutton and Upton Rocks. Engineers from Cadent were on site to secure the area and commence the process of recommissioning and repressurising the gas network. The task was substantial given the magnitude of the accident and the number of affected households.

Customer Support

Cadent’s customer service team proactively reached out to vulnerable residents to ensure their safety. The team coordinated support services for those impacted by the gas outage and updated them about the ongoing restoration efforts. Cheshire Police were contacted for a statement regarding the incident, but at the time of this report, they have not yet provided one.

Accidents United Kingdom
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

