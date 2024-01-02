Car Accident Results in Major Gas Leak in Queensberry Way, Widnes

Queensberry Way in Widnes was the scene of a significant incident on New Year’s Eve as a car ploughed into a gas substation causing a substantial gas leak. The accident, which occurred at 6:50 pm, led to the immediate evacuation of several homes and left an estimated 2,000 households without a gas supply.

Emergency Response

Emergency services, including two fire engines from the Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, responded swiftly to the incident. Cadent, the gas supplier in the region, reported that the collision had struck a governor station, an essential component that regulates gas pressure in the area. The impact led to an automatic shut-off of the gas supply, affecting both Cadent customers and those of the independent gas transporter, GTC.

Areas Affected

The accident had a significant impact on the areas of Dutton and Upton Rocks. Engineers from Cadent were on site to secure the area and commence the process of recommissioning and repressurising the gas network. The task was substantial given the magnitude of the accident and the number of affected households.

Customer Support

Cadent’s customer service team proactively reached out to vulnerable residents to ensure their safety. The team coordinated support services for those impacted by the gas outage and updated them about the ongoing restoration efforts. Cheshire Police were contacted for a statement regarding the incident, but at the time of this report, they have not yet provided one.