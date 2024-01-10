Car Accident Damages Historic Sullivan County Bridge, Causes Road Closures

Over a recent weekend, a singular car accident resulted in significant damage to a historic bridge in Sullivan County. The bridge, a 98-foot span across the Beaverkill, known as the Beaverkill Covered Bridge or County Bridge 304, has been a staple of the Town of Rockland since its construction in 1865. The incident has led to road closures and significant repair efforts by the Sullivan County Division of Public Works, which has been maintaining the bridge.

The Accident and Aftermath

The details of the car accident that led to the damage have not yet been disclosed by officials, leaving the cause and extent of the damage largely a mystery to the public. In response to the incident, a portion of Campsite Road in the Town of Rockland has been closed to facilitate the necessary repair efforts. This closure impacts both sides of the bridge, putting a temporary halt on the usual traffic flow through this historic site.

Detour and Traffic Management

With the closure of the bridge, officials have established a detour to manage traffic flow. The detour route is via Craigie Clair Road, Berry Brook Road, and Holiday and Berry Brook Road. While it’s not ideal, this rerouting has allowed for uninterrupted traffic flow in the area, even as repairs are underway.

Past and Future of Beaverkill Covered Bridge

The Beaverkill Covered Bridge has a rich history dating back to its construction in 1865. Recently, it had undergone restoration before the accident. Now, once again, it stands in need of repair. The community is advised to stay updated on the situation and follow the recommended detour routes. Despite the damage, the commitment to restore and preserve the bridge remains strong, as it continues to represent a significant part of Sullivan County’s history.