en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Car Accident Damages Historic Sullivan County Bridge, Causes Road Closures

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:52 am EST
Car Accident Damages Historic Sullivan County Bridge, Causes Road Closures

Over a recent weekend, a singular car accident resulted in significant damage to a historic bridge in Sullivan County. The bridge, a 98-foot span across the Beaverkill, known as the Beaverkill Covered Bridge or County Bridge 304, has been a staple of the Town of Rockland since its construction in 1865. The incident has led to road closures and significant repair efforts by the Sullivan County Division of Public Works, which has been maintaining the bridge.

The Accident and Aftermath

The details of the car accident that led to the damage have not yet been disclosed by officials, leaving the cause and extent of the damage largely a mystery to the public. In response to the incident, a portion of Campsite Road in the Town of Rockland has been closed to facilitate the necessary repair efforts. This closure impacts both sides of the bridge, putting a temporary halt on the usual traffic flow through this historic site.

Detour and Traffic Management

With the closure of the bridge, officials have established a detour to manage traffic flow. The detour route is via Craigie Clair Road, Berry Brook Road, and Holiday and Berry Brook Road. While it’s not ideal, this rerouting has allowed for uninterrupted traffic flow in the area, even as repairs are underway.

Past and Future of Beaverkill Covered Bridge

The Beaverkill Covered Bridge has a rich history dating back to its construction in 1865. Recently, it had undergone restoration before the accident. Now, once again, it stands in need of repair. The community is advised to stay updated on the situation and follow the recommended detour routes. Despite the damage, the commitment to restore and preserve the bridge remains strong, as it continues to represent a significant part of Sullivan County’s history.

0
Accidents Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
3 mins ago
Accidental Missile Strike Sparks Blaze at Chabahar Petrochemical Complex
In a shocking turn of events, Iranian military exercises led to an accidental missile strike on the strategic Chabahar Port’s petrochemical complex. The incident, involving the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), occurred when missiles launched from the Oman Sea unintentionally hit the facility, sparking a significant fire. Confusion and Chaos Amidst the Blaze The mishap
Accidental Missile Strike Sparks Blaze at Chabahar Petrochemical Complex
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
12 mins ago
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Stamford Pedestrian Collision Leaves Man Critically Injured
17 mins ago
Stamford Pedestrian Collision Leaves Man Critically Injured
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
6 mins ago
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
Tragic Maritime Accident Off Lesvos Coast: A Tale of Migrant Crisis
8 mins ago
Tragic Maritime Accident Off Lesvos Coast: A Tale of Migrant Crisis
Multiple Vehicle Incidents Cause Highway Closures and Delays Near Kamloops
8 mins ago
Multiple Vehicle Incidents Cause Highway Closures and Delays Near Kamloops
Latest Headlines
World News
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
1 min
Enlightened Expands Product Line with the Introduction of Nutritious Frozen Yogurt Bark
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
2 mins
DL-BMD: Revolutionizing Osteoporosis Screening with Deep Learning
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
4 mins
COVID-19 Vaccines and the Surge in Disabilities: An Unsettling Correlation?
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
7 mins
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to Discuss Diesel Tax Breaks with Protesting Farmers
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
9 mins
'Gladiators' Star, Zack George, Reveals Incredible Transformation as Series Reboots
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
10 mins
Indian Women's Kabaddi Team Coach Kavitha Selvaraj Clinches Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime Achievement
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
12 mins
Groundbreaking Gender Affirming Care Clinic Opens in Ontario
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
13 mins
Detroit Lions to Host First Home Playoff in 30 Years: Amon-Ra St. Brown Calls for Intense Fan Support
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
14 mins
Victor Osimhen Squashes Transfer Rumors: 'I'm Committed to Napoli'
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
1 hour
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app