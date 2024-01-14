en English
Accidents

Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:16 pm EST
Bystanders to the Rescue: Two People and Dog Saved from Icy Okanagan Lake

On a frosty Saturday afternoon, a peaceful walk turned into a life-threatening situation for two individuals and their dog in West Kelowna. The trio found themselves plunged into the icy waters of Okanagan Lake at Kalamoir Regional Park, a mere 100 meters from the safety of the shore near the 4000 block of Collens Hill Road. The incident unfolded when the dog, in its playful innocence, ventured onto the treacherous ice and fell through. One individual, driven by instinct and love for their pet, followed suit in a rescue attempt, only to fall victim to the icy trap themselves. The second person, in a desperate bid to help the first, also succumbed to the same fate.

Bystander Heroes at Okanagan Lake

The drama on the icy lake could have ended in tragedy, but for the swift intervention of observant bystanders. Upon noticing the perilous situation, these quick-thinking individuals jumped into action, pulling the two people and their dog from the freezing waters. Their prompt response effectively bridged the gap between the incident and the arrival of West Kelowna Fire Rescue (WKFR).

WKFR’s Response and Words of Gratitude

Upon their arrival, the fire crew immediately took over, providing much-needed aid to the petrified victims. They helped the individuals warm up, a critical step in preventing hypothermia after such an ordeal. Once stable, the individuals were handed over to the B.C. Ambulance service for further medical evaluation and care. Deputy Fire Chief Chad Gartrell lauded the bystanders’ efforts, expressing profound gratitude for their quick response that significantly improved the chances of a positive outcome.

Important Safety Reminders from WKFR

In light of the incident, WKFR issued a vital public reminder. They emphasised the importance of keeping pets leashed near frozen bodies of water, to prevent them from running onto the ice. They also urged the public to exercise safety precautions such as checking ice thickness, wearing personal floatation devices, and informing others of their plans when engaging in activities like ice fishing. In case of emergencies, bystanders are advised to call 911, stay on solid ground, and monitor the situation until rescue professionals arrive. These simple yet crucial steps can make a significant difference in ensuring a positive outcome in such life-threatening situations.

author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

