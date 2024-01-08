en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Busy Weekend for Lifeguards: Thousands Flock to Beaches, Keeping Lifesavers on Their Toes

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:23 am EST
Busy Weekend for Lifeguards: Thousands Flock to Beaches, Keeping Lifesavers on Their Toes

Surrounded by tranquil azure waters, New Zealand’s picturesque beaches turned into arenas of action on Sunday, as lifeguards across the country were pushed to their limits, confronting an array of incidents. From battling stinging blue bottle jellyfish at Auckland’s renowned Bethells Beach to pulling swimmers from the grips of strong currents in the Bay of Plenty, the day was marked by untiring efforts of the aquatic sentinels.

Rescues and Assists – A Day in the Life of Lifeguards

According to Surf Life Saving New Zealand’s Chief Operations Officer, Chris Emmett, the weekend saw lifeguards perform a total of 22 rescues, with a staggering 18 of them taking place on Sunday. In addition, they rendered assistance in 44 other instances, the majority of which also occurred on the same day. At Ppomoa, a prominent beach in the Bay of Plenty, a daunting 20 people were helped as they struggled against potent currents. A similar situation unfolded in Waihi where an inflatable boat proved to be the lifeline for two individuals caught in a rip.

Beach Crowds – A Challenge and a Reward

The balmy, sun-drenched weather drew large crowds to the beaches, adding to the testing environment for the lifeguards. Omaha Beach led the pack in the northern region, hosting approximately 1400 visitors. The eastern region’s Mt Maunganui wasn’t far behind with a gathering of 1300 beachgoers at one point, making it the busiest day of the season. Down south, Christchurch’s Taylors Mistake held the title for the most crowded beach.

A Day’s End – Reflection and Anticipation

Despite the high activity, Emmett acknowledged that beachgoers had generally behaved well. The large number of swimmers, enjoying the sun before returning to work, made it a bustling time for the guardians of the sea. The day ended on a somber note with the recovery of a body of a missing swimmer off Auckland’s southern coast, reminding everyone of the inherent risks that come with the enjoyment of the sea.

0
Accidents New Zealand Safety
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
9 mins ago
Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha's Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured
A tragic night-time road accident in Koraput district, Odisha, has resulted in the death of one person and left another critically injured. The unfortunate incident occurred when an autorickshaw slipped off the road near Lugum village in the Lamtaput block, causing the vehicle to overturn and fall ten feet off the road. Deceased Identified as
Fatal Autorickshaw Accident in Odisha's Koraput District: One Dead, One Injured
Tragic Multi-Car Crash Claims Two Lives on SH1 Near Christchurch
25 mins ago
Tragic Multi-Car Crash Claims Two Lives on SH1 Near Christchurch
Police Seek Witnesses Following Fatal Crash near Taupō
32 mins ago
Police Seek Witnesses Following Fatal Crash near Taupō
Tragic Motorbike Crash Claims Rider's Life on State Highway 4
16 mins ago
Tragic Motorbike Crash Claims Rider's Life on State Highway 4
Joy Turns to Sorrow: Fatal Vehicle Accident in Assam's Bogamati Picnic Spot
21 mins ago
Joy Turns to Sorrow: Fatal Vehicle Accident in Assam's Bogamati Picnic Spot
Police Car Stolen and Crashed in Manurewa: Two Injured, Traffic Jammed
22 mins ago
Police Car Stolen and Crashed in Manurewa: Two Injured, Traffic Jammed
Latest Headlines
World News
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
31 seconds
Experts Caution on the Use of Emerging Biological Age Blood Tests
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
47 seconds
Wiltshire Council to Review Controversial Traveler Site Planning Application
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
1 min
AI Powering Healthcare: OpenAI's GPT-4 Leading the Way
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
2 mins
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
2 mins
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
5 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
5 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
5 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
6 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
13 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app