en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Burlington’s Ice Fishing Tragedy: A Brother’s Loss and a Community’s Warning

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:47 pm EST
Burlington’s Ice Fishing Tragedy: A Brother’s Loss and a Community’s Warning

On a frigid afternoon in Burlington, New York, a serene ice fishing trip transformed into a chilling tragedy. Two brothers, bound by blood and a shared love for the winter pastime, found themselves in a life-threatening situation as the ice beneath them succumbed to their weight. One brother battled against the cruel odds and survived, while the other was tragically claimed by the icy depths of Basswood Pond.

Tragic Plunge and Heroic Rescue

The brothers, devoted ice fishing enthusiasts, were engaging in their beloved winter activity when the crust of ice beneath them gave way. The water, shockingly cold, immediately began to sap their strength. One brother managed to claw his way back onto the solid ice but the other, weakened by the freezing water, couldn’t fight his way free.

The surviving brother, despite his own injuries, immediately sought help. Responding to the dire call was a local forest ranger, who raced against time to rescue the trapped sibling. Despite his heroic efforts, the brother was beyond saving. The forest ranger, in a poignant interaction with the surviving brother, offered empathetic words of condolence: “We did the best we could.”

A Warning Follows the Tragedy

Upon news of the tragic accident, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued a sobering warning to the public. It underscored the critical importance of verifying ice thickness before venturing out for ice fishing. The sad incident served as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with winter recreational activities, particularly when safety measures are overlooked.

Humanity Amidst the Cold

While the incident has left a tragic mark on the community, it has also highlighted the importance of empathy, caution, and the strength of human spirit in the face of adversity. The surviving brother’s bravery, the forest ranger’s commitment, and the DEC’s proactive response all underscore the resilience and unity of humanity, even amidst the harsh realities of winter.

0
Accidents Safety United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
55 seconds ago
Dominican National Dies in U.S. Coast Guard Anti-Narcotics Operation
A deadly incident involving the U.S. Coast Guard and a suspected narcotics vessel in the Caribbean Sea has sparked an investigation. On January 1st, during a counter-drug patrol, the Coast Guard detected a boat suspected of smuggling narcotics. When the vessel failed to obey orders to halt, the Coast Guard employed airborne use of force,
Dominican National Dies in U.S. Coast Guard Anti-Narcotics Operation
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Prolonged Evacuation and its Consequences
34 mins ago
Noto Peninsula Earthquake: Prolonged Evacuation and its Consequences
Dancer Injured in Stage Accident during Sinulog Festival Rehearsal
46 mins ago
Dancer Injured in Stage Accident during Sinulog Festival Rehearsal
One-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Audi 4WD in Sydney's West
6 mins ago
One-Year-Old Girl Fatally Struck by Audi 4WD in Sydney's West
Tragedy Strikes Sydney's West: One-Year-Old Girl Dies in Car Accident
19 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes Sydney's West: One-Year-Old Girl Dies in Car Accident
Young Hero: How a Ten-Year-Old Boy Saved His Mother's Life on Christmas Day
24 mins ago
Young Hero: How a Ten-Year-Old Boy Saved His Mother's Life on Christmas Day
Latest Headlines
World News
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
4 mins
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
5 mins
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
7 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
7 mins
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
9 mins
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
9 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
10 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
10 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
10 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app