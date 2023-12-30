en English
Accidents

Bulawayo’s Battle Against Road Accidents: A Call for Caution

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:46 pm EST
Bulawayo’s Battle Against Road Accidents: A Call for Caution

Over a period of just 12 days, between December 15 and 27, the city of Bulawayo in Zimbabwe witnessed a tragic surge in road traffic accidents. These incidents took a heavy toll, claiming the lives of four individuals and causing injuries to 68 more which necessitated hospitalization. The Bulawayo police force recorded a total of 210 accidents during this brief period.

The Root of the Problem

The Assistant Inspector and provincial acting spokesperson, Nomalanga Msebele, identified human error as the primary contributor to the majority of these accidents. A startling statistic from the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) supports this statement, revealing that a staggering 98% of road accidents are due to human error.

Efforts to Combat the Crisis

In response to this wave of accidents, the local police have initiated joint traffic awareness campaigns, working in conjunction with the Bulawayo City Council, the Vehicle Inspection Department, and the TSCZ. These campaigns are designed to reduce the frequency of road traffic accidents, particularly during the rainy season when conditions can become treacherous. The initiative urges drivers to exercise caution and refrain from attempting to cross flooded rivers, a common cause of accidents during the wet season.

Enforcing the Rules of the Road

Commissioner Wiklef Makamache of the Bulawayo province has taken a firm stand on the issue, calling on motorists to strictly adhere to speed limits. This comes as part of a broader effort to promote the ‘Move Over Law’ which requires vehicles to move over a lane for certain emergency and service vehicles stopped on the side of the road, or slow down if they cannot safely move over.

Despite the grim statistics, the effort by the police and other responsible authorities has shown promising results, with a fall in road accidents and deaths this festive season. The work, however, is far from over and the campaigns need to be continued and reinforced to ensure safer roads for all.

Accidents Safety Zimbabwe
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

