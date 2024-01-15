en English
Accidents

Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:16 pm EST
Brynawel Village Unites in Protest Against Dangerous Speeding on Duffryn Road

In the serene village of Brynawel, near Crosskeys, a storm of concern is brewing among the residents. The epicenter of this disquiet is Duffryn Road, a stretch notorious for its high accident rate. The community lays blame on drivers who blatantly flout the 20mph speed limit, turning the road into a perilous speedway.

A United Community

The residents have not taken this situation lightly. The community has rallied together, voicing their protest with palpable fervor. Roadsides are adorned with banners, stark reminders to the speeding vehicles of their reckless disregard for safety. The residents’ outcry resonates with a singular demand – immediate implementation of traffic calming measures.

A Petition for Safety

Local resident Ashley Cantello took the initiative to give shape to this collective outcry. A petition, bearing 80 signatures, was compiled and submitted to the Caerphilly County Borough Council’s highways department. The petition garnered the support of Councillors Janine Reed and Jan Jones, adding a strong political voice to the residents’ plea.

A Growing Hazard

Ironically, the problem has reportedly escalated since the 20mph limit’s inception. Vehicles are maintaining higher speeds, indulging in dangerous overtaking, and making a mockery of the imposed speed limit. A recent horrific accident bears testimony to the escalating risk. A motorcyclist collided with a lamp post, resulting in injuries so severe that both legs had to be amputated.

A Cry for Change

Resident Susan Jones depicts the dire situation, narrating the obstacles she faces while crossing the road with her daughter. Her narrative underlines the ineffectiveness of the speed limit, echoing the sentiment of many in the community. Councillors Janine Reed and Jan Jones have acknowledged the community’s efforts and the pressing need for safety improvements.

The council, on receiving the petition, has affirmed its commitment to reducing collisions and promoting active travel. The council intends to consider the petition through their petitions process, promising a data-led approach to resource allocation to address these concerns. As the village of Brynawel awaits action, one can only hope that their outcry will lead to the much-needed transformation of Duffryn Road.

Accidents Safety
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

