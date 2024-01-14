Bronx Hit-and-Run Incident Leaves Woman Dead; Suspect Arrested in Separate Queens Robbery Case

An evening of regular city hustle turned into a scene of tragedy in the Bronx when a 53-year-old woman lost her life in a hit-and-run incident. The incident occurred at the bustling intersection of Melrose Avenue and 157th Street, a spot now tarnished with the imprint of a life abruptly ended.

Caught in the Crossfire

At approximately 7:15 p.m., the victim found herself in the crosshairs of a deadly incident. Surveillance footage captured the moment when a white SUV struck her as she waited to cross the street. The force of the impact propelled her into the path of a gray Jeep Wrangler, steered by a fellow 53-year-old man.

A Grisly Scene

The collision’s aftermath was grim, with the pedestrian being pronounced dead at the scene. The white SUV, the catalyst for this tragedy, disappeared from the scene, leaving behind a trail of questions and a hunt for its driver. The Jeep Wrangler’s driver, however, remained at the accident location, presumably shaken but cooperating with the authorities.

The Search for Justice

The NYPD has taken over the case, confirming the incident’s details and launching an investigation to locate the hit-and-run driver. With the surveillance footage serving as a crucial piece of evidence, the law enforcement agency is working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to book, and offer some solace to the victim’s grieving family.

Across town, another tragedy unfolded as a young woman lost her life over a dispute in East New York. Shakira Serrano, 24, was fatally run over by a Mercury car amid a heated argument. The shocking act, caught on video, showed the vehicle hitting Shakira, dragging her for several feet before speeding away. Her family is now left with a void and a plea for the culprit’s surrender.

Meanwhile, Queens detectives have made progress in a separate case. A suspect, Kenny Panama, 36, was arrested in connection with a deadly vehicle robbery that took place in Jackson Heights on November 15, 2023. The incident reported a man losing his life as he found someone burglarizing his parked car.