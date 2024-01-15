en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

British Woman, 76, Drowns in Costa Rica: A Rising Tide of Aquatic Accidents

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:09 am EST
British Woman, 76, Drowns in Costa Rica: A Rising Tide of Aquatic Accidents

An unexpected wave at Montezuma beach in Costa Rica claimed the life of a 76-year-old British woman, marking a heartbreaking addition to the rising number of aquatic accidents in the region. Despite a large-scale search and rescue effort by locals and fishermen, the woman could not be revived after she was swept out to sea.

Unexpected Tragedy Strikes

Witnesses report that the victim was enjoying her time in the water when a rogue wave overtook her. The woman, whose identity has been withheld, was later found by fishermen who managed to get her on their boat, but by the time paramedics arrived at the scene, her vital signs were absent.

Increasing Aquatic Accidents

Drowning is a significant cause of death among visitors to Costa Rica, particularly during holiday periods. Statistics reveal a disturbing trend, with 118 deaths recorded in 2022 due to aquatic accidents. The numbers for 2023 are believed to have escalated, though official figures are yet to be released.

Words of Caution

Paramedic Julio Benavides, in a statement to Diario Extra, confirmed the details of the incident and stressed the need for caution. He highlighted the importance of vigilance when visiting beaches, rivers, lakes, and lagoons. This incident is reminiscent of the drownings of Bitcoin billionaire Mircea Popescu and surfing champion Kalani David, who lost their lives in separate incidents in Costa Rica.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office has been informed of the tragic event, but their response remains pending at the time of reporting. As the global community grapples with this unfortunate loss, it serves as a stark reminder of the unpredictable nature of the sea and the necessity for constant awareness and respect for its power.

0
Accidents Costa Rica
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
20 seconds ago
Lakeville Police Pursue Hit-and-Run Driver Following Dollar Tree Store Incident
In a quiet Sunday morning, the usual tranquility of Main Street in Lakeville, Massachusetts, was disrupted when a vehicle unexpectedly mounted the curb and collided with the front of a Dollar Tree store. The hit-and-run incident, which occurred around 10 a.m., resulted in broken glass and substantial damage to the storefront. Notwithstanding the chaos, no
Lakeville Police Pursue Hit-and-Run Driver Following Dollar Tree Store Incident
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
10 mins ago
Man Found Dead at Scunthorpe Nature Reserve, Police Confirm No Suspicion
Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport's Industrial Estate
11 mins ago
Devastating Fire Engulfs Nursery in Newport's Industrial Estate
Tragic Fire on Hang Luoc Street: A Lone Survivor Amid Devastating Loss
3 mins ago
Tragic Fire on Hang Luoc Street: A Lone Survivor Amid Devastating Loss
RCMP Officer Cleared in Controversial Arrest; Incident Calls for Preventive Measures
3 mins ago
RCMP Officer Cleared in Controversial Arrest; Incident Calls for Preventive Measures
Floor Collapse at Historic Tuscan Monastery Wedding Injures 40
3 mins ago
Floor Collapse at Historic Tuscan Monastery Wedding Injures 40
Latest Headlines
World News
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
9 seconds
Reframing Home Cleaning Habits: Health Over Aesthetics
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
16 seconds
President's Visit and Meghalaya Games: A Historic Moment for Meghalaya
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
21 seconds
Shashi Naidoo: A Storm in the Social Media Teacup Over Israel-Palestine Views
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
31 seconds
PHC Zebras Ascend to League Top Spot with a Resounding Victory over Dandy Town Hornets
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
31 seconds
Machine-Learning Algorithm Predicts Early Signs of Acute Kidney Injury in ICU Patients
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
41 seconds
Polish President Vetoes Dismissal of Top Prosecutor, Posing Challenge to Judicial Reform
Jimmy Carter's Underdog Victory: How the 1976 Iowa Caucus Shaped Presidential Campaigns
45 seconds
Jimmy Carter's Underdog Victory: How the 1976 Iowa Caucus Shaped Presidential Campaigns
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
50 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises $97 Million in Q4 of 2023, Faces Challenges
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
50 seconds
President Biden's Campaign Amasses Record-breaking $97 Million in Q4
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
6 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
30 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
58 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app