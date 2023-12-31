British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Mozambique’s Komati River, British tour guide Michael Turner found himself battling for survival. Turner’s jeep was swept off a bridge by a strong current, trapping him in the back of the vehicle for 15 grueling hours. The river raged around him, threatening to swallow him and his vehicle whole.

The Night of Ordeal

As night fell, Turner’s predicament grew increasingly perilous. He clung to his jeep with all the strength he could muster, while Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA) volunteers kept a vigil, monitoring the situation throughout the night. However, the raging current proved too powerful, thwarting any attempts at rescue. Turner was left to endure the cold, the fear, and the relentless onslaught of the river alone.

Rescue at Dawn

With the break of dawn came a glimmer of hope. A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter arrived on the scene, its blades cutting through the early morning mist. A heart-stopping video captured the daring rescue operation. A rescuer, tethered to the chopper, abseiled down to the stranded tour guide. Turner, in a state of severe dehydration and shock but otherwise unharmed, was then safely winched up to the helicopter.

Aftermath of the Incident

Once on dry land, Turner received immediate medical attention. His resilience and the tireless efforts of SARZA volunteers, South African Police Service (SAPS) divers, and the SANDF were lauded for the successful rescue operation. The incident ended on a bitter note, however, as Turner’s jeep remained lodged in the river. At the time of the incident, Turner was believed to be en route to Komatipoort in South Africa.