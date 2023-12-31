en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:08 pm EST
British Tour Guide Survives 15-hour Ordeal in Mozambique’s Komati River

In a harrowing incident that unfolded in Mozambique’s Komati River, British tour guide Michael Turner found himself battling for survival. Turner’s jeep was swept off a bridge by a strong current, trapping him in the back of the vehicle for 15 grueling hours. The river raged around him, threatening to swallow him and his vehicle whole.

The Night of Ordeal

As night fell, Turner’s predicament grew increasingly perilous. He clung to his jeep with all the strength he could muster, while Search and Rescue South Africa (SARZA) volunteers kept a vigil, monitoring the situation throughout the night. However, the raging current proved too powerful, thwarting any attempts at rescue. Turner was left to endure the cold, the fear, and the relentless onslaught of the river alone.

Rescue at Dawn

With the break of dawn came a glimmer of hope. A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) helicopter arrived on the scene, its blades cutting through the early morning mist. A heart-stopping video captured the daring rescue operation. A rescuer, tethered to the chopper, abseiled down to the stranded tour guide. Turner, in a state of severe dehydration and shock but otherwise unharmed, was then safely winched up to the helicopter.

Aftermath of the Incident

Once on dry land, Turner received immediate medical attention. His resilience and the tireless efforts of SARZA volunteers, South African Police Service (SAPS) divers, and the SANDF were lauded for the successful rescue operation. The incident ended on a bitter note, however, as Turner’s jeep remained lodged in the river. At the time of the incident, Turner was believed to be en route to Komatipoort in South Africa.

0
Accidents Africa South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Critically Injured in Wiley Park Collision

By Hadeel Hashem

Fatal Joyride in China: A Sobering Reminder of the Perils of Reckless Driving

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Alleged Drunken Cop Causes E-Rickshaw Driver's Death: A Community Cries for Justice

By Rafia Tasleem

Bengaluru Software Engineer Falls to Death from 33rd Floor Apartment

By Rafia Tasleem

Emergency Services Swiftly Contain Fire at Manderville House in Birmin ...
@Accidents · 17 mins
Emergency Services Swiftly Contain Fire at Manderville House in Birmin ...
heart comment 0
Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Winter Wonderland Ride Malfunction: Thrill Turns to Terror
Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition

By Geeta Pillai

Sydney Fathers Killed in NSW Central Tablelands Car Crash: Children in Serious Condition
Fatal Freight Train Collision Disrupts Interstate Travel in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Fatal Freight Train Collision Disrupts Interstate Travel in South Australia
British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss

By María Alejandra Trujillo

British Skier and Son Killed in French Avalanche: A Profound Loss
Latest Headlines
World News
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
53 seconds
Varanasi BJP Expels Three Members Arrested in IIT-BHU Molestation Case
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
55 seconds
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
1 min
Tottenham's Victory Overshadowed by Injury Concerns: Implications for the Team and Pape Matar Sarr
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
2 mins
Year in Review: India's Milestones under Modi in 2023
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
5 mins
Investors Adjust Holdings in AstraZeneca Amid Performance Fluctuations
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
6 mins
Maldivian President Transfers Hulhumale's Municipal Services to Male' City Council
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
7 mins
Retired Physician Dr. Con Murphy Champions Renovation of Oncology Unit at CUH
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
8 mins
Iran and Indonesia to Establish Groundbreaking Robotic Telesurgery Center
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
9 mins
Ireland Rings in 2024 with Major Pension Reform and Tax Package
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
55 seconds
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
16 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
4 hours
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
5 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app